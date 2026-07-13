2026 Open Championship: All of the news and analysis from Royal Birkdale

Open Extended Reactions

The 154th Open Championship heads to Royal Birkdale. Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, finishing four strokes ahead of Harris English.

Can Rory McIlroy win his second major of the year? Will local favorite Tommy Fleetwood be the first English winner since 1992?

From pre-tournament rankings to all of the news from the week, we have the 2026 Open Championship covered from start to finish.

How to watch

Thursday, July 16

1:30 - 4 a.m. ET: First-round coverage (Peacock)

3 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)

4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET: First-round coverage (NBC)

4:03 - 9:03 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

4:47 - 9:47 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET: 'All Access' (Peacock)

9:48 a.m. - 2:48 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

9:59 a.m. - 2:59 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

Friday, July 17

1:30 - 4 a.m. ET: First-round coverage (Peacock)

3 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)

4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET: First-round coverage (NBC)

4:03 - 9:03 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

4:47 - 9:47 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET: 'All Access' (Peacock)

9:48 a.m. - 2:48 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

9:59 a.m. - 2:59 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

Saturday, July 18

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET: Round 3 (NBC)

5:09 - 10:09 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

6:25 - 11:25 a.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET: Par-3 channel (Peacock)

7:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET: Third round - Sky Show (Peacock)

8:25 a.m. - 1:25 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

Sunday, July 19

3:15 - 8:15: Featured Group 1 LIVE (Peacock)

4 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET: Final round (NBC)

5:30 - 10:30 a.m.: Featured Group 2 (Peacock)

6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET: Par-3 Channel LIVE (Peacock)

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET: Final round - Sky Show (Peacock)

7:35 a.m. - 12:35 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

7:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. ET: Featured group (Peacock)

Open Championship news

Tom Kim cards 64, wins Scottish Open ahead of Open Championship. Read

Scottie Scheffler misses cut at Scottish Open, ending streak. Read

Open Championship top 25: Ranking the favorites at Royal Birkdale

ESPN Illustration

Is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy No. 1? Where does hometown favorite Tommy Fleetwood rank? We break down the favorites in the Open Championship. Read

2025 Open Championship: Scheffler's dominance over golf continues

Scottie Scheffler won his first Open Championship last year at Royal Portrush. AP Photo/Jon Super

On Sunday, Scheffler's final march on Royal Portrush was a masterclass, the latest display of his dominance on his way to a fourth major title. Read

2025 Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler wins by four strokes

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship for the third leg of the career Grand Slam. Read