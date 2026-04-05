Masters 2026: Latest news and analysis, how to watch and more coverage

Marty Smith travels to Northern Ireland to tell the story of Rory McIlroy's humble beginnings at Holywood Golf Club. (7:29)

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Masters week is almost here.

Can 2025 champion Rory McIlroy make it two in a row? Will world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claim his third green jacket? Or will Bryson DeChambeau break through with his first win at Augusta National?

From rankings to how to watch to all of the latest news, we'll have the 2026 Masters covered from start to finish.

Here's the complete ESPN TV schedule for the week; watch here:

Tuesday

--Tuesday at the Masters: Noon-2 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Wednesday

--Wednesday at the Masters: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Masters Par 3 contest: Noon-2 p.m. ET (ESPN App, Disney+)

--"SportsCenter" at the Masters: Noon-1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

--Welcome to the Masters: 1-2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

--Masters Par 3 contest: 2-4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

--"SportsCenter" at the Masters preview show: 4-5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

--Masters Par 3 contest (encore presentation): 10 p.m.-12 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

Thursday and Friday

--Masters featured holes Nos. 4, 5 & 6: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Masters featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Welcome to the Masters: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

--Masters Amen Corner Live: Noon-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Masters featured holes Nos. 15 & 16: 12-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--"SportsCenter" at the Masters: Noon-3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

--First round (Thursday) and second round (Friday): 3-7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

--Encore presentations: First round (Thursday) and second round (Friday): 8-11 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Saturday and Sunday

--Encore presentations: Second round (Saturday) and third round (Sunday): 3-6 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

--Masters featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Masters featured holes Nos. 4, 5 & 6: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Masters Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Masters featured holes Nos. 15 & 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

--Third round (Saturday) and final round (Sunday): 5-7 p.m. ET (ESPN Deportes)

News from the Masters

Maria Jose Marin wins Augusta National Women's Amateur. Read

Rory McIlroy: First time I'm focused on 'enjoying' the Masters. Read

Phil Mickelson to miss Masters due to family health matter. Read

2025: McIlroy wins Masters in playoff to earn career Grand Slam. Read

2025: Rose on loss: Have to suffer 'heartache' to win big. Read

Masters tiers: Latest news and analysis, how to watch and more coverage

Illustration by ESPN

Can Rory McIlroy repeat? Will Scottie Scheffler find more magic at Augusta? We break down the Masters field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. Read

Rory McIlroy and the Northern Ireland town that will always be part of his story

Through all of McIlroy's up and downs at the Masters, his hometown of Holywood has been right there with him. Read

From 2025: 'It's the best day of my golfing life': Rory McIlroy finally gets his green jacket

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

There were plenty of nerves involved, but in the end, McIlroy won the Masters, put on the winner's jacket and completed the career grand slam. Read

From 2025: Best moments from the final round

Check out all of the highlights from an amazing final round of the 2025 Masters that ended with Rory McIlroy in a green jacket. Read