2026 PGA Championship: News, how to watch, more from Aronimink

Scottie Scheffler finishes 12 under par to secure his third career major title. (0:49)

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The 2026 PGA Championship gets underway this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, having won by five strokes last year to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Rory McIlroy enters the week after winning the year's first major -- the Masters. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a win.

From rankings to all of the news to how to watch it all, we have the 2026 PGA Championship covered from start to finish.

Scottie Scheffler holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

How to watch

Stream all of ESPN's coverage here

May 12 & 13 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Tuesday and Wednesday at the PGA Championship, 12-3 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

May 14 (Thursday)

Main Feed Coverage, 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 1, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 2, 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 3, 7:45 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 4, 7:55 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured holes, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Round 1 coverage, 12-7 p.m. ET (ESPN), 7-8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

May 15 (Friday)

Main Feed Coverage, 6:45 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 2, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 3, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 4, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured holes, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Round 2 coverage, 12-8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

May 16-17 (Saturday & Sunday)

Main Feed Coverage, 8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 2, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 3, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured Group 4, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Featured holes, 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

Third round (Saturday) and final round (Sunday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Championship news

Phil Mickelson out, Max Homa in for PGA Championship. Read

Rory McIlroy: 'More motivated' than ever after Masters win. Read

PGA Championship tiers: Ranking favorites, contenders, hopefuls and everyone else

ESPN

Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Will Rory McIlroy make it two straight majors? We break down the PGA Championship field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. READ

2025 PGA Championship: Win shows Scottie Scheffler on top of the golf world

Jon Rahm made it close for a while on Sunday, but Scheffler's inevitability hung in the Charlotte air all day until he eventually pulled away to win the Wanamaker Trophy. READ

2025 PGA Championship: Scheffler wins for third major title

Scottie Scheffler, whose three-shot lead was erased during the final round, held steady to win the PGA Championship by five shots as Jon Rahm stumbled down the stretch. READ