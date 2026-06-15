2026 U.S. Open: All of the news and analysis from Shinnecock Hills

The 126th U.S. Open heads to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. The last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock Hills was in 2018, with Brooks Koepka winning -- no player finished under par for the week.

Scottie Scheffler enter the week needing a win to complete the career Grand Slam. The first two majors of the year were won by Rory McIlroy (Masters) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship).

From pre-tournament rankings to all of the news from the week, we have the 2026 U.S. Open covered from start to finish.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

How to watch:

Thursday, June 18

--6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ET: Round 1 (USA Network)

--5-8 p.m. ET: Round 1 (Peacock)

Friday, June 19

--6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET: Round 2 (Peacock)

--1:30-7:30 p.m. ET: Round 2 (NBC/Peacock)

--7:30-8 p.m. ET: Round 2 (Peacock)

Saturday, June 20

--10 a.m.-Noon ET: Round 3 (USA)

--Noon-8 p.m. ET: Round 3 (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, June 21

--9 a.m.-Noon ET: Round 4 (USA)

--Noon-7 p.m. ET: Round 4 (NBC/Peacock)

U.S. Open news

Brooks Koepka withdraws from RBC Canadian Open with hand injury. Read

Scottie Scheffler scouts Shinnecock Hills ahead of U.S. Open. Read

U.S. Open tiers: Ranking favorites, contenders, hopefuls and everyone else

Illustration by ESPN

Can Scottie Scheffler complete the career Grand Slam? Will Rory McIlroy make it two majors this season? We break down the field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. Read

2025 U.S. Open: How J.J. Spaun battled Oakmont, rain and bad breaks for a U.S. Open title

Oakmont was almost unplayable Sunday afternoon in the rain. But in the end, it was exactly what Spaun needed to become one of the unlikeliest U.S. Open champions. Read

2025 U.S. Open: J.J. Spaun captures first major title

J.J. Spaun survived a terrible start and challenging elements to pull away from the pack and capture his first major title with a two-stroke win at Oakmont Country Club. Read