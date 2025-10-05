Open Extended Reactions

Tyran Stokes is already the top-ranked hoops prospect in the SportsCenter NEXT 100, but after debuting at wide receiver last weekend with Notre Dame High School (California), he could be well on his way to five-star status on the gridiron as well.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder posted 57 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 57-14 romp of Culver City High School (California) on Sept. 26.

Now, Stokes will slide back over to the hardwood in the Border League on Sunday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2), leading Notre Dame (California) against Dynamic Prep (Texas).

While Stokes' potential quest to gridiron stardom remains to be seen, merely buckling up the chinstraps puts him on an exclusive short list of past, present and budding stars who braved the turf while maintaining their stardom on the hardwood.

James doubled as a two-time All-Ohio wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic, reeling in offers from multiple Power 4 programs that hoped to snag the then-6-foot-6 athlete extraordinaire.

James racked up 1,912 receiving yards on 99 receptions and 27 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish while holding down the No. 1 spot in the ESPN.com 100 in 2003.

Allen Iverson

The NBA Hall of Famer was a legend at Bethel High School (Virginia) for his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback, leading the Bruins to a state title during his junior year.

Iverson finished that season throwing for 1,423 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 781 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs and four punts for touchdowns and picked off eight passes from the secondary.

That same year, Iverson, who has always expressed that football was his first love, led Bethel to a state title in basketball.

Matt Barnes

As a senior, Barnes led the nation with 28 touchdown receptions, leading to him being named an All-American and All-state.

Black is entering his third season with the Orlando Magic with a reputation for, among other things, being a pinpoint passer. But during his football-playing days at Coppell High School (Texas), Black was more known for his ability to reel in passes for touchdowns.

In two years of varsity play, he racked up 1,327 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. That production earned him his first offer by way of the Kansas Jayhawks.

Before Suggs was leading the Gonzaga Bulldogs to the national title game in college and wowing Magic fans to the tune of 16.2 points, four rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season prior to a season-ending knee injury, he was winning Minnesota's Gatorade Player of the Year for football in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback and defensive back passed for 2,210 yards and 25 touchdowns and led the Minnehaha Academy SMB Wolfpack to a 12-1 record and a state championship. Suggs also rushed for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns and snagged nine interceptions, returning two for touchdowns and 32 tackles. Back on the hardwood, Suggs finished ranked No. 6 overall in the SportsCenter NEXT 100 for 2020.