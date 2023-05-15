High school basketball introduces free throw, foul rule changes

The National Federation of State High School Associations has changed rules for free throws and fouls for the next basketball season, the organization announced in a release.

Teams will now shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the "bonus," whereas previously they would have shot one-and-one.

The rule for when the bonus is awarded has also been changed. Previously, teams would be awarded one when their opponent committed seven fouls in a half. Now, the bonus will be reached for five fouls in a quarter, and the fouls will reset at the end of each quarter.

Several other minor rules were also changed or amended, including establishing official shot clock placement at the scorer's table and rules for uniform bottoms and undershirts.