Wetzel: When common sense comes up short, it's time to rethink the rules

Open Extended Reactions

As Nyan Brown sprinted toward the finish line of the 4x400 finals at the North Carolina state championship meet, he held the five fingers on his left hand in the air, signifying what was to be a fifth consecutive state title for his Mallard Creek High School Mavericks out of Charlotte.

To a lot of people, it didn't look like much, just a harmless expression in a joyous moment.

None of those people, however, was the race official on duty. To that official, Brown was taunting his competitors in violation of meet rules that prohibit "any action or gesture intended to embarrass, ridicule or demean others."

As a result, Brown was disqualified from the race, which meant Mallard Creek lost its state title.

The decision, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) noted, "has generated significant discussion," which is putting it lightly.

The reaction has been more like full-on uproar. That includes a claim by meet officials that Brown was previously warned about such gestures after he had the audacity to flex his arms to his side after setting a state record in the 300-meter hurdles earlier Saturday.

Mallard Creek coach Sam Willoughby, however, denied any warning was issued. "I was not told, and he was not told," Willoughby told the Charlotte Observer.

Mostly, though, public reaction has been divided between those who believe the disqualification is justified because the rules are the rules and others who are baffled that such a seemingly minor transgression (if there is one at all) could result in such an extreme penalty.

Win a title in basketball and the student body storms the court. Score a goal in soccer and a Rio de Janeiro-style street party erupts on the field among the players.

But if you clinch a state championship in track, you have to act like you were just dropping off your taxes?

If one person says so, then apparently that's the case.

"Officiating decisions made during competition are judgment calls administered by certified meet officials under NFHS [National Federation of State High School Associations] playing rules and NCHSAA rules relative to unsporting behavior and actions, and are considered final decisions," the NCHSAA said in a statement.

Mallard Creek has made a "formal appeal and grievance" to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board run by the North Carolina State Board of Education and is awaiting a decision.

The appeal should be granted, allowing Mallard Creek to claim its state championship.

Then the NCHSAA should sit and truly consider what exactly it is trying to do here.

Is it trying to create competitive playing fields that encourage and celebrate athletic achievement, effort and teamwork? Or does it want to act as some puritanical morality police? And why did it ever allow a single official to have such broad subjective authority, yet alone apply such significant sanctions?

The problem with trying to determine sportsmanship is the nuance. One person's harmless celebration is another person's offensive act. One person's taunt is another's youthful exuberance. (These are high school kids, after all.)

The NFHS and USA Track & Field tried to define "unsporting conduct" in a 2024 guidance. It cited acts such as disrespect to an official, profane language directed at a competitor and intentional physical contact.

OK, fine.

Yet it also left everything else up to interpretation by defining "unacceptable conduct" as "any other action that would bring discredit to the individual or the individual's school."

Any action? Even off the track? Before the race? After the race? It doesn't say. And it doesn't provide any definition of "discredit," any examples of discrediting behavior or any scale to determine when a penalty might be in order.

It's a quagmire so ambiguous and imprecise that it provides officials all the power they need to make up any ruling they see fit.

The Charlotte Observer was able to analyze hundreds of photos from Saturday's meet and found "dozens" of other runners holding their arms aloft in celebration as they crossed the finish line. None was penalized.

Nyan Brown, meanwhile, is stuck trying to explain himself.

"That relay mattered deeply to me," Brown wrote on social media, "because a win would have secured our team's fifth consecutive state championship. I wanted that for my teammates more than anything. They worked incredibly hard for every point this season, and we had seniors on this team who had never experienced winning a state championship ... "

"I would never intentionally taunt another athlete," said Brown, who will run at North Carolina State next year. "While I am disappointed in the final decision, I believe this moment creates an opportunity for a larger conversation within track and field about allowing young athletes to celebrate major accomplishments."

It should. This is supposed to be fun, isn't it?

Trying to regulate behavior is difficult even in the most clear-cut situations; for example, did the player push the referee or just brush up against the ref?

Applying it to spontaneous emotional moments, allowing for an undefined scale of outrage and having different standards for different officials, events and sports are a fool's errand.

All it does is produce foolish and discrediting results.