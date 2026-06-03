Mallard Creek (N.C.) named co-state champ after DQ overturned

Open Extended Reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A high school track athlete's disqualification for celebrating a state championship-clinching victory as he crossed the finish line has been overturned.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association ruled Tuesday that the Mallard Creek High School boys' track team will be recognized as class 8A co-state champions, and also co-winners of the pivotal 4x400-meter relay race from which athlete Nyan Brown had been disqualified.

"We are grateful for the decision," Mallard Creek principal Jared Thompson said in a statement in which he praised appeals board panelists and NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker "for their thoughtful deliberation, professionalism, and commitment to ensuring a fair and principled outcome."

Thompson went on to thank individuals and organizations from across the country "who offered their support to Mallard Creek High School during this process."

A race official cited Brown for extending his hand with five fingers raised as he crossed the finish line first. Brown and his coach reportedly stated after the race that Brown's gesture was meant to signify five straight track titles for Mallard Creek, encompassing the past three outdoor and past two indoor seasons.

The race official stated that Brown already had been warned for a previous postrace celebration. Mallard Creek athletes and coaches disputed having any knowledge of such a warning.

Mallard Creek subsequently appealed the disqualification to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Interscholastic Appeals Board, which held hearings on the matter last week.

After the board sided with Mallard Creek, the NCHSAA held an emergency meeting Tuesday in which it recognized the school's victories from this spring's state championship meet -- but also chose not to take away race-day results from the teams who had initially been named victorious after Brown's disqualification.

C.E. Jordan High School will share the overall state title with Mallard, while Hough High School will share the victory in the relay race.

"We recognize that this situation has been emotional for the student-athletes, coaches, schools and communities involved," Tucker said. "At the center of this matter are young people who have invested countless hours into their sport and their team.

"We are pleased that this matter has reached a resolution and that the accomplishments of the student-athletes involved can be recognized."