LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Wild On Ice is out of the Kentucky Derby after injuring his left hind leg following a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs.

The withdrawal allows Santa Anita Derby third-place runner Skinner into the 20-horse field for the 149th Derby on May 6.

Wild On Ice was tied for 15th with 50 points in the Derby standings after winning the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico on March 26. The Texas-bred gelding breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 before being pulled up while galloping down the backstretch before 6 a.m.

A release from the track said Wild On Ice was evaluated at its equine hospital before being transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington, Kentucky, for evaluation. The release added that jockey Ken Tohill, who was riding the horse, and trainer Joel Marr also traveled to Lexington.

Skinner, trained by John Shirreffs, finished third behind Practical Move and Japanese-bred Mandarin Hero in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 8. He also ran third in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita in March. The son of Curlin and Winding Way by Malibu Moon earned his first win in six career starts in a maiden special weight race Feb. 12.

The Derby post-position draw with odds is Monday at Churchill Downs.