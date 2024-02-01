Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Churchill Downs will move the post draws for the 150th Kentucky Derby and Oaks to one full week before horse racing's marquee event on May 4.

The move is intended to provide better handicapping information for bettors and have entries onsite earlier.

Draws for the 20-horse Derby and 14-filly Kentucky Oaks, run the day before, had been held on the preceding Monday the past two years. Both post draws, which will be open to the public, will now be held between races on the opening night of the spring meet on April 27.

"We've always believed that the earlier bettors have the information in their hands, the more handicapping they do," Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services for the historic track, said in a phone interview. "We've seen positive betting results the last several years here, but in particular the last two years with the betting."

The draw will also be held on the same day that entries are required to be on the grounds ahead of the $5 million Grade 1 thoroughbred race for 3-year-olds. Horses previously had to be at the track on Monday.

Rogers said the change provides two additional days at Churchill Downs for horses to be monitored and observed around the clock by veterinarians from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the track.

Churchill Downs will also unveil its $200 million renovation of the paddock area. The track's 43-day spring meet runs through June 30.