Champion racehorse Black Caviar, who captured the hearts and imagination of the Australian public, has died.

The mare, who went unbeaten in 25 starts, died peacefully on Saturday.

The winner of 15 Group 1 races, Black Caviar was retired in 2013 after amassing $7,953,936 in prizemoney.

Legendary racehorse Black Caviar. Photo by Steve Christo/Corbis via Getty Images

Trainer Peter Moody reflected on his time with the champion sprinter.

"She was a remarkable horse who gave us all the ride of a life time and wonderful memories," he said.

Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson extended his condolences on behalf of the club.

"Today's news is a shock to us all. Black Caviar was more than a champion racehorse, she was an important part of life for many people," Wilson said.

Hard not to get attached pic.twitter.com/j1U1i7NCYf — Peter Moody (@moodyracingpgm) August 17, 2024

"Her brilliance, her presence and the pleasure and inspiration she gave to so many was a special moment in time for horse racing and sport more generally.

"She has created a piece of history that will be remembered forever, and it was a privilege for all who saw this wonderful equine athlete in action."

Black Caviar died one day short of her 18th birthday. She was humanely euthanised on Saturday morning after giving birth to a foal.

"You don't think it affects you, but you are being stupid not to think it doesn't," Moody told reporters at Caulfield. "It's impossible not to get attached to most animals let alone one like her.

"She had a milk infection about a week ago and we just treated it like you do with all broodmares, but, like a lot of treatments, it went straight to her feet. It killed her feet.

"She had the foal this morning, a colt foal by Snitzel and they put her down shortly after that on humane grounds.

"They scanned her feet yesterday and there was no blood flow at all to her feet. There was minimum blood flow to her feet anyhow but there was none and she's such a big girl.

"I rang all the staff and told them. They were all very upset."

Black Caviar was named the Australian horse of the year in three consecutive years between 2011-2013.