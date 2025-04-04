        <
        >

          2025 Grand National at Aintree: Time, runners list, odds, favourites

          The Grand National is the U.K.'s biggest hurdle race. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Apr 4, 2025, 02:25 PM

          The Grand National festival, one of the U.K.'s premier horse racing events, returns this weekend.

          Last year's champion and favourite, I Am Maximus, is back and hoping for a repeat victory, while 37 other horses will be on his tail to grab a share of the grand prize.

          Here is everything you need to know.

          Jump to:

          How to watch | Full runners list | Odds
          Who are the favourites?
          What is the prize money?
          Recent winners

          Grand National race details

          When: Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. BST
          Where: Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

          Other key races

          Day 1: Opening Day - Thursday

          3.30 p.m BST -- The William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

          Day 2: Ladies Day - Friday

          3.30 p.m BST. -- My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

          Day 3: Grand National Day, Saturday

          4.p.m. BST -- Randox Grand National 4m 2½f

          How to watch

          The entire three-day festival will be shown on ITVX, while Saturday's Grand National race will be shown on ITV1.

          Full runners list (horse and jockey)

          I Am Maximus, Paul Townend

          Royale Pagaille, Charlie Deutsch

          Nick Rockett, Patrick Mullins

          Grangeclare, West Brian Hayes

          Hewick, Gavin Sheehan

          Minella Indo, Rachael Blackmore

          Appreciate It, Sean O'Keeffe

          Minella Cocooner, Jonathan Burke

          Conflated, Jordan Gainford

          Stumptown, Keith Donoghue

          Hitman, Freddie Gingell

          Beauport, Sam Twiston-Davies

          Bravemansgame, James Reveley

          Chantry House, James Bowen

          Threeunderthrufive, Harry Skelton

          Perceval Legallois, Mark Walsh

          Kandoo Kid, Harry Cobden

          Iroko, Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

          Intense Raffles, JJ Slevin

          Senior Chief, Darragh O'Keeffe

          Idas Boy, Harry Bannister

          Fil Dor, Sam Ewing

          Broadway, Boy Tom Bellamy

          Coko Beach, Jody McGarvey

          Stay Away Fay, Paul O'Brien

          Meetingofthewaters, Danny Mullins

          Monbeg Genius, Nick Scholfield

          Vanillier, Sean Flanagan

          Horantzau D'Airy, Ciaran Gethings

          Hyland, Nico de Boinville

          Celebre D'Allen, Micheal Nolan

          Three Card Brag, Sean Bowen

          Twig, Beau Morgan

          Duffle Coat, Danny Gilligan

          Odds

          Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and appear as of Friday. They are subject to change.

          I Am Maximus, 6/1

          Stumptown, 8/1

          Iroko, 8/1

          Hewick, 10/1

          Vanillier, 10/1

          Minella Cocooner, 12/1

          Perceval Legallois, 12/1

          Intense Raffles, 12/1

          Kandoo Kid, 20/1

          Meetingofthewaters, 20/1

          Hyland, 20/1

          Nick Rockett, 25/1

          Grangeclare West, 25/1

          Minella Indo, 25/1

          Beauport, 25/1

          Three Card Brag, 25/1

          Threeunderthrufive, 33/1

          Senior Chief, 33/1

          Monbeg Genius, 33/1

          Appreciate It, 40/1

          Hitman, 40/1

          Bravemansgame, 40/1

          Fil Dor, 50/1

          Twig, 50/1

          Duffle Coat, 50/1

          Broadway Boy, 66/1

          Coko Beach, 80/1

          Stay Away Fay, 80/1

          Royale Pagaille, 100/1

          Conflated, 100/1

          Chantry House, 100/1

          Idas Boy, 100/1

          Horantzau D'airy, 100/1

          Celebre D'Allen, 100/1

          Who are the favourites?

          There are a few names that are dominating the top of bookies' lists. I Am Maximus is certainly one. The nine-year-old, 11st 12lb horse is the defending champion. He returns this year as the heaviest in the race, meaning another win on Saturday would emulate the heroics of Aintree legend Red Rum in 1974 -- the last horse to carry top weight and emerge victorious.

          Should Aintree be granted a new champion this year, it could come via Stumptown or Iroko. Neither can boast the same prowess as I am Maximus, but both have run well in recent races and are tipped to be first in line to provide an upset.

          What is the prize money?

          The Grand National will see 38 horses compete for a share of £1 million, with the winner taking home an eye-watering £500,000. The overall pot is divided up among the top 10 finishers as so:

          Winner -- £500,000
          Second place -- £200,000
          Third place -- £100,000
          Fourth place -- £65,000
          Fifth place -- £40,000
          Sixth place -- £30,000
          Seventh place -- £20,000
          Eight place -- £ 15,000
          Ninth place -- £10,000
          Tenth place -- £5000

          Who has won in recent years?

          The Grand National has been run since 1950, when nine-year-old Freebooter took the prize. Here are the past 10 winners of the historic race:

          2024 -- I Am Maximus, Paul Townend, 7/1

          2023 -- Corach Rambler, Derek Fox, 8/1

          2022 -- Noble Yeats, Sam Waley-Cohen, 50/1

          2021 -- Minella Times, Rachael Blackmore, 11/1

          2019 -- Tiger Roll, Davy Russell, 4/1

          2018 -- Tiger Roll, Davy Russell, 14/1

          2017 -- One For Arthur, Derek Fox, 14/1

          2016 -- Rule The World, David Mullins, 33/1

          2015 -- Many Clouds, Leighton Aspell, 25/1

          2014 -- Pineau De Re, Leighton Aspell, 25/1