2025 Grand National at Aintree: Time, runners list, odds, favourites

The Grand National festival, one of the U.K.'s premier horse racing events, returns this weekend.
Last year's champion and favourite, I Am Maximus, is back and hoping for a repeat victory, while 37 other horses will be on his tail to grab a share of the grand prize.
Here is everything you need to know.
Grand National race details
When: Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. BST
Where: Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Other key races
Day 1: Opening Day - Thursday
3.30 p.m BST -- The William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class) (Grade 1) 2m 4f
Day 2: Ladies Day - Friday
3.30 p.m BST. -- My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f
Day 3: Grand National Day, Saturday
4.p.m. BST -- Randox Grand National 4m 2½f
How to watch
The entire three-day festival will be shown on ITVX, while Saturday's Grand National race will be shown on ITV1.
Full runners list (horse and jockey)
I Am Maximus, Paul Townend
Royale Pagaille, Charlie Deutsch
Nick Rockett, Patrick Mullins
Grangeclare, West Brian Hayes
Hewick, Gavin Sheehan
Minella Indo, Rachael Blackmore
Appreciate It, Sean O'Keeffe
Minella Cocooner, Jonathan Burke
Conflated, Jordan Gainford
Stumptown, Keith Donoghue
Hitman, Freddie Gingell
Beauport, Sam Twiston-Davies
Bravemansgame, James Reveley
Chantry House, James Bowen
Threeunderthrufive, Harry Skelton
Perceval Legallois, Mark Walsh
Kandoo Kid, Harry Cobden
Iroko, Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Intense Raffles, JJ Slevin
Senior Chief, Darragh O'Keeffe
Idas Boy, Harry Bannister
Fil Dor, Sam Ewing
Broadway, Boy Tom Bellamy
Coko Beach, Jody McGarvey
Stay Away Fay, Paul O'Brien
Meetingofthewaters, Danny Mullins
Monbeg Genius, Nick Scholfield
Vanillier, Sean Flanagan
Horantzau D'Airy, Ciaran Gethings
Hyland, Nico de Boinville
Celebre D'Allen, Micheal Nolan
Three Card Brag, Sean Bowen
Twig, Beau Morgan
Duffle Coat, Danny Gilligan
Odds
Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and appear as of Friday. They are subject to change.
I Am Maximus, 6/1
Stumptown, 8/1
Iroko, 8/1
Hewick, 10/1
Vanillier, 10/1
Minella Cocooner, 12/1
Perceval Legallois, 12/1
Intense Raffles, 12/1
Kandoo Kid, 20/1
Meetingofthewaters, 20/1
Hyland, 20/1
Nick Rockett, 25/1
Grangeclare West, 25/1
Minella Indo, 25/1
Beauport, 25/1
Three Card Brag, 25/1
Threeunderthrufive, 33/1
Senior Chief, 33/1
Monbeg Genius, 33/1
Appreciate It, 40/1
Hitman, 40/1
Bravemansgame, 40/1
Fil Dor, 50/1
Twig, 50/1
Duffle Coat, 50/1
Broadway Boy, 66/1
Coko Beach, 80/1
Stay Away Fay, 80/1
Royale Pagaille, 100/1
Conflated, 100/1
Chantry House, 100/1
Idas Boy, 100/1
Horantzau D'airy, 100/1
Celebre D'Allen, 100/1
Who are the favourites?
There are a few names that are dominating the top of bookies' lists. I Am Maximus is certainly one. The nine-year-old, 11st 12lb horse is the defending champion. He returns this year as the heaviest in the race, meaning another win on Saturday would emulate the heroics of Aintree legend Red Rum in 1974 -- the last horse to carry top weight and emerge victorious.
Should Aintree be granted a new champion this year, it could come via Stumptown or Iroko. Neither can boast the same prowess as I am Maximus, but both have run well in recent races and are tipped to be first in line to provide an upset.
What is the prize money?
The Grand National will see 38 horses compete for a share of £1 million, with the winner taking home an eye-watering £500,000. The overall pot is divided up among the top 10 finishers as so:
Winner -- £500,000
Second place -- £200,000
Third place -- £100,000
Fourth place -- £65,000
Fifth place -- £40,000
Sixth place -- £30,000
Seventh place -- £20,000
Eight place -- £ 15,000
Ninth place -- £10,000
Tenth place -- £5000
Who has won in recent years?
The Grand National has been run since 1950, when nine-year-old Freebooter took the prize. Here are the past 10 winners of the historic race:
2024 -- I Am Maximus, Paul Townend, 7/1
2023 -- Corach Rambler, Derek Fox, 8/1
2022 -- Noble Yeats, Sam Waley-Cohen, 50/1
2021 -- Minella Times, Rachael Blackmore, 11/1
2019 -- Tiger Roll, Davy Russell, 4/1
2018 -- Tiger Roll, Davy Russell, 14/1
2017 -- One For Arthur, Derek Fox, 14/1
2016 -- Rule The World, David Mullins, 33/1
2015 -- Many Clouds, Leighton Aspell, 25/1
2014 -- Pineau De Re, Leighton Aspell, 25/1