2025 Grand National at Aintree: Time, runners list, odds, favourites

The Grand National festival, one of the U.K.'s premier horse racing events, returns this weekend.

Last year's champion and favourite, I Am Maximus, is back and hoping for a repeat victory, while 37 other horses will be on his tail to grab a share of the grand prize.

Here is everything you need to know.

Jump to:

How to watch | Full runners list | Odds

Who are the favourites?

What is the prize money?

Recent winners

Grand National race details

When: Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. BST

Where: Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

Other key races

Day 1: Opening Day - Thursday

3.30 p.m BST -- The William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Day 2: Ladies Day - Friday

3.30 p.m BST. -- My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Day 3: Grand National Day, Saturday

4.p.m. BST -- Randox Grand National 4m 2½f

How to watch

Around 150,000 fans are due to attend the Grand National festival over three days. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The entire three-day festival will be shown on ITVX, while Saturday's Grand National race will be shown on ITV1.

Full runners list (horse and jockey)

I Am Maximus, Paul Townend

Royale Pagaille, Charlie Deutsch

Nick Rockett, Patrick Mullins

Grangeclare, West Brian Hayes

Hewick, Gavin Sheehan

Minella Indo, Rachael Blackmore

Appreciate It, Sean O'Keeffe

Minella Cocooner, Jonathan Burke

Conflated, Jordan Gainford

Stumptown, Keith Donoghue

Hitman, Freddie Gingell

Beauport, Sam Twiston-Davies

Bravemansgame, James Reveley

Chantry House, James Bowen

Threeunderthrufive, Harry Skelton

Perceval Legallois, Mark Walsh

Kandoo Kid, Harry Cobden

Iroko, Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Intense Raffles, JJ Slevin

Senior Chief, Darragh O'Keeffe

Idas Boy, Harry Bannister

Fil Dor, Sam Ewing

Broadway, Boy Tom Bellamy

Coko Beach, Jody McGarvey

Stay Away Fay, Paul O'Brien

Meetingofthewaters, Danny Mullins

Monbeg Genius, Nick Scholfield

Vanillier, Sean Flanagan

Horantzau D'Airy, Ciaran Gethings

Hyland, Nico de Boinville

Celebre D'Allen, Micheal Nolan

Three Card Brag, Sean Bowen

Twig, Beau Morgan

Duffle Coat, Danny Gilligan

Odds

A total of 38 horses will race in the Grand National on Saturday. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and appear as of Friday. They are subject to change.

I Am Maximus, 6/1

Stumptown, 8/1

Iroko, 8/1

Hewick, 10/1

Vanillier, 10/1

Minella Cocooner, 12/1

Perceval Legallois, 12/1

Intense Raffles, 12/1

Kandoo Kid, 20/1

Meetingofthewaters, 20/1

Hyland, 20/1

Nick Rockett, 25/1

Grangeclare West, 25/1

Minella Indo, 25/1

Beauport, 25/1

Three Card Brag, 25/1

Threeunderthrufive, 33/1

Senior Chief, 33/1

Monbeg Genius, 33/1

Appreciate It, 40/1

Hitman, 40/1

Bravemansgame, 40/1

Fil Dor, 50/1

Twig, 50/1

Duffle Coat, 50/1

Broadway Boy, 66/1

Coko Beach, 80/1

Stay Away Fay, 80/1

Royale Pagaille, 100/1

Conflated, 100/1

Chantry House, 100/1

Idas Boy, 100/1

Horantzau D'airy, 100/1

Celebre D'Allen, 100/1

Who are the favourites?

There are a few names that are dominating the top of bookies' lists. I Am Maximus is certainly one. The nine-year-old, 11st 12lb horse is the defending champion. He returns this year as the heaviest in the race, meaning another win on Saturday would emulate the heroics of Aintree legend Red Rum in 1974 -- the last horse to carry top weight and emerge victorious.

Should Aintree be granted a new champion this year, it could come via Stumptown or Iroko. Neither can boast the same prowess as I am Maximus, but both have run well in recent races and are tipped to be first in line to provide an upset.

What is the prize money?

The Grand National will see 38 horses compete for a share of £1 million, with the winner taking home an eye-watering £500,000. The overall pot is divided up among the top 10 finishers as so:

Winner -- £500,000

Second place -- £200,000

Third place -- £100,000

Fourth place -- £65,000

Fifth place -- £40,000

Sixth place -- £30,000

Seventh place -- £20,000

Eight place -- £ 15,000

Ninth place -- £10,000

Tenth place -- £5000

Who has won in recent years?

The Grand National has been run since 1950, when nine-year-old Freebooter took the prize. Here are the past 10 winners of the historic race:

2024 -- I Am Maximus, Paul Townend, 7/1

2023 -- Corach Rambler, Derek Fox, 8/1

2022 -- Noble Yeats, Sam Waley-Cohen, 50/1

2021 -- Minella Times, Rachael Blackmore, 11/1

2019 -- Tiger Roll, Davy Russell, 4/1

2018 -- Tiger Roll, Davy Russell, 14/1

2017 -- One For Arthur, Derek Fox, 14/1

2016 -- Rule The World, David Mullins, 33/1

2015 -- Many Clouds, Leighton Aspell, 25/1

2014 -- Pineau De Re, Leighton Aspell, 25/1