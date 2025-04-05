Open Extended Reactions

Jockey Patrick Mullins reacts as he passes the finish line on Nick Rockett to win the Grand National. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 shot ridden by Patrick Mullins, won the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree on Saturday in a top three sweep for horses trained by the Irish amateur jockey's father Willie.

Last year's winner I Am Maximus finished second and Grangeclare West was third with another Mullins' horse Meetingofthewaters in fifth.

Five of the top seven horses were trained by Mullins but Nick Rockett was the emotional winner in the colours of Stewart Andrew and co-owner wife Sadie, who died of cancer in December 2022 after entrusting the horse to Mullins.

"It was some result. It is lovely to be able to give your son a ride in the National, but to be able to win it is just unbelievable," Mullins senior told ITV Racing as he fought back the tears.

Patrick Mullins said it was a childhood dream come true.

"When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special. He's fine, I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion," the jockey said.