Grand National horse Celebre d'Allen has died at the age of 13 after collapsing during the showpiece event at Aintree on Sunday.

The horse, ridden by Micheal Nolan, struggled towards the late stages of the race and collapsed after the last hurdle. He required veterinary attention on the day and remained at Aintree overnight before returning to the stables of his trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

Celebre d'Allen has died two days after collapsing at the Grand National. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"We're heartbroken to share that Celebre D'Allen has passed away," Hobbs and White Racing said in a statement. "He received the very best treatment by the veterinary teams and was improving.

"However, he deteriorated significantly last night and could not be saved. He was a wonderful horse and we will all miss him greatly."

Jockey Nolan has been handed a 10-day suspension by the raceday stewards after the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) confirmed his decision to continue racing while Celebre d'Allen was visibly struggling had breached riding rules.