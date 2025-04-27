Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Red-hot Journalism is the 3-1 morning line favorite for the 151st Kentucky Derby with a favorable No. 8 post position that has tied for the second-most victories in the horse racing's marquee event.

Sovereignty is the 5-1 second choice of 20 horses and will start from the No. 18 post outside Sandman, who drew the No. 17 spot on Saturday night and is the 6-1 third choice for the $5 million Grade 1 race at Churchill Downs.

Bob Baffert's two entrants face longer odds in the Hall of Fame trainer's return to Churchill Downs after a four-year suspension. Rodriguez is a 12-1 choice from the No. 4 post while Citizen Bull is a 20-1 longshot after drawing the No. 1 post.

Journalism's spot drew the most attention for horse racing's marquee event on May 3 for 3-year-olds. He has been the presumptive favorite with a four-race winning streak including both starts this year along with a fourth in his debut last fall at Santa Anita.

The No. 8 spot has yielded nine wins in 94 starts since the starting gate was first used in 1930, tied for second most with the No. 10 post (88 starts). The No. 5 post has forged 10 victories in 95 starts.

Those other two spots went to Todd Pletcher-trained Grande (20-1, No. 10), while D. Wayne Lukas' American Promise is a 30-1 long shot from the No. 5.

California-based Journalism, trained by Michael McCarthy is coming off a 3/4-length victory over Baeza, an also-eligible Derby entrant, in the Grade 1 San Anita Derby on April 5, the bay colt's third straight graded stakes win that earned 122.5 points during the qualifying season, good for third.