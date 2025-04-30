Who has won the Kentucky Derby? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

Since its inception in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. In 2024, Mystik Dan won in a photo finish. This year, Journalism is the morning line favorite for the 2025 edition.

Here are the all-time winning horses and jockeys in Kentucky Derby history.

2024: Mystik Dan, Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.

2023: Mage, Javier Castellano

2022: Rich Strike, Sonny Leon

2021: Mandaloun, Florent Geroux

2020: Authentic, John Velazquez

2019: Country House, Flavien Prat

2018: Justify, Mike Smith

2017: Always Dreaming, John Velazquez

2016: Nyquist, Mario Gutierrez

2015: American Pharoah, Victor Espinoza

2014: California Chrome, Victor Espinoza

2013: Orb, Joel Rosario

2012: I'll Have Another, Mario Gutierrez

2011: Animal Kingdom, John Velazquez

2010: Super Saver, Calvin Borel

2009: Mine That Bird, Calvin Borel

2008: Big Brown, Kent Desormeaux

2007: Street Sense, Calvin Borel

2006: Barbaro, Edgar Prado

2005: Giacomo, Mike Smith

2004: Smarty Jones, Stewart Elliott

2003: Funny Cide, José Santos

2002: War Emblem, Victor Espinoza

2001: Monarchos, Jorge Chavez

2000: Fusaichi Pegasus, Kent Desormeaux

1999: Charismatic, Chris Antley

1998: Real Quiet, Kent Desormeaux

1997: Silver Charm, Gary Stevens

1996: Grindstone, Jerry Bailey

1995: Thunder Gulch, Gary Stevens

1994: Go for Gin, Chris McCarron

1993: Sea Hero, Jerry Bailey

1992: Lil E. Tee, Pat Day

1991: Strike the Gold, Chris Antley

1990: Unbridled, Craig Perret

1989: Sunday Silence, Pat Valenzuela

1988: Winning Colors, Gary Stevens

1987: Alysheba, Chris McCarron

1986: Ferdinand, Bill Shoemaker

1985: Spend a Buck, Ángel Cordero Jr.

1984: Swale, Laffit Pincay Jr.

1983: Sunny's Halo, Eddie Delahoussay

1982: Gato Del Sol, Eddie Delahoussay

1981: Pleasant Colony, Jorge Velásquez

1980: Genuine Risk, Jacinto Vasquez

1979: Spectacular Bid, Ronnie Franklin

1978: Affirmed, Steve Cauthen

1977: Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet

1976: Bold Forbes, Ángel Cordero Jr.

1975: Foolish Pleasure, Jacinto Vásquez

1974: Cannonade, Ángel Cordero Jr.

1973: Secretariat, Ron Turcotte

1972: Riva Ridge, Ron Turcotte

1971: Canonero II, Gustavo Avila

1970: Dust Commander, Mike Manganello

1969: Majestic Prince, Bill Hartack

1968: Forward Pass, Ismael Valenzuela

1967: Proud Clarion, Bobby Ussery

1966: Kauai King, Don Brumfield

1965: Lucky Debonair, Bill Shoemaker

1964: Northern Dancer, Bill Hartack

1963: Chateaugay, Braulio Baeza

1962: Decidedly, Bill Hartack

1961: Carry Back, Johnny Sellers

1960: Venetian Way, Bill Hartack

1959: Tomy Lee, Bill Shoemaker

1958: Tim Tam, Ismael Valenzuela

1957: Iron Liege, Bill Hartack

1956: Needles, David Erb

1955: Swaps, Bill Shoemaker

1954: Determine, Raymond York

1953: Dark Star, Henry Moreno

1952: Hill Gail, Eddie Arcaro

1951: Count Turf, Conn McCreary

1950: Middleground, William Boland

1949: Ponder, Steve Brooks

1948: Citation, Eddie Arcaro

1947: Jet Pilot, Eric Guerin

1946: Assault, Warren Mehrtens

1945: Hoop Jr., Eddie Arcaro

1944: Pensive, Conn McCreary

1943: Count Fleet, Johnny Longden

1942: Shut Out, Wayne Wright

1941: Whirlaway, Eddie Arcaro

1940: Gallahadion, Carroll Bierman

1939: Johnstown, James Stout

1938: Lawrin, Eddie Arcaro

1937: War Admiral, Charley Kurtsinger

1936: Bold Venture, Ira Hanford

1935: Omaha, Willie Saunders

1934: Cavalcade, Mack Garner

1933: Brokers Tip, Don Meade

1932: Burgoo King, Eugene James

1931: Twenty Grand, Charley Kurtsinger

1930: Gallant Fox, Earl Sande

1929: Clyde Van Dusen, Linus McAtee

1928: Reigh Count, Chick Lang

1927: Whiskery, Linus McAtee

1926: Bubbling Over, Albert Johnson

1925: Flying Ebony, Earl Sande

1924: Black Gold, John Mooney

1923: Zev, Earl Sande

1922: Morvich, Albert Johnson

1921: Behave Yourself, Charles Thompson

1920: Paul Jones, Ted Rice

1919: Sir Barton, Johnny Loftus

1918: Exterminator, Willie Knapp

1917: Omar Khayyam, Charles Borel

1916: George Smith, Johnny Loftus

1915: Regret, Joe Notter

1914: Old Rosebud, John McCabe

1913: Donerail, Roscoe Goose

1912: Worth, Carroll Shilling

1911: Meridian, George Archibald

1910: Donau, Frederick Herbert

1909: Wintergreen, Vincent Powers

1908: Stone Street, Arthur Pickens

1907: Pink Star, Andy Minder

1906: Sir Huon, Roscoe Troxler

1905: Agile, Jack Martin

1904: Elwood, Shorty Prior

1903: Judge Himes, Harold Booker

1902: Alan-a-Dale, Jimmy Winkfield

1901: His Eminence, Jimmy Winkfield

1900: Lieut. Gibson, Jimmy Boland

1899: Manuel, Fred Taral

1898: Plaudit, Willie Simms

1897: Typhoon II, Buttons Garner

1896: Ben Brush, Willie Simms

1895: Halma, James Perkins

1894: Chant, Frank Goodale

1893: Lookout, Eddie Kunze

1892: Azra, Alonzo Clayton

1891: Kingman, Isaac Murphy

1890: Riley, Isaac Murphy

1889: Spokane, Thomas Kiley

1888: Macbeth II, George Covington

1887: Montrose, Isaac Lewis

1886: Ben Ali, Paul Duffy

1885: Joe Cotton, Erskine Henderson

1884: Buchanan, Isaac Murphy

1883: Leonatus, William Donohue

1882: Apollo, Babe Hurd

1881: Hindoo, Jim McLaughlin

1880: Fonso, George Lewis

1879: Lord Murphy, Charlie Shauer

1878: Day Star, Jimmy Carter

1877: Baden-Baden, Billy Walker

1876: Vagrant, Robert Swim

1875: Aristides, Oliver Lewis

Check out the ESPN horse racing hub page for news, picks and more.