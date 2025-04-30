Who has won the Kentucky Derby? All-time winners list

Since its inception in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. In 2024, Mystik Dan won in a photo finish. This year, Journalism is the morning line favorite for the 2025 edition.
Here are the all-time winning horses and jockeys in Kentucky Derby history.
2024: Mystik Dan, Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
2023: Mage, Javier Castellano
2022: Rich Strike, Sonny Leon
2021: Mandaloun, Florent Geroux
2020: Authentic, John Velazquez
2019: Country House, Flavien Prat
2018: Justify, Mike Smith
2017: Always Dreaming, John Velazquez
2016: Nyquist, Mario Gutierrez
2015: American Pharoah, Victor Espinoza
2014: California Chrome, Victor Espinoza
2013: Orb, Joel Rosario
2012: I'll Have Another, Mario Gutierrez
2011: Animal Kingdom, John Velazquez
2010: Super Saver, Calvin Borel
2009: Mine That Bird, Calvin Borel
2008: Big Brown, Kent Desormeaux
2007: Street Sense, Calvin Borel
2006: Barbaro, Edgar Prado
2005: Giacomo, Mike Smith
2004: Smarty Jones, Stewart Elliott
2003: Funny Cide, José Santos
2002: War Emblem, Victor Espinoza
2001: Monarchos, Jorge Chavez
2000: Fusaichi Pegasus, Kent Desormeaux
1999: Charismatic, Chris Antley
1998: Real Quiet, Kent Desormeaux
1997: Silver Charm, Gary Stevens
1996: Grindstone, Jerry Bailey
1995: Thunder Gulch, Gary Stevens
1994: Go for Gin, Chris McCarron
1993: Sea Hero, Jerry Bailey
1992: Lil E. Tee, Pat Day
1991: Strike the Gold, Chris Antley
1990: Unbridled, Craig Perret
1989: Sunday Silence, Pat Valenzuela
1988: Winning Colors, Gary Stevens
1987: Alysheba, Chris McCarron
1986: Ferdinand, Bill Shoemaker
1985: Spend a Buck, Ángel Cordero Jr.
1984: Swale, Laffit Pincay Jr.
1983: Sunny's Halo, Eddie Delahoussay
1982: Gato Del Sol, Eddie Delahoussay
1981: Pleasant Colony, Jorge Velásquez
1980: Genuine Risk, Jacinto Vasquez
1979: Spectacular Bid, Ronnie Franklin
1978: Affirmed, Steve Cauthen
1977: Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet
1976: Bold Forbes, Ángel Cordero Jr.
1975: Foolish Pleasure, Jacinto Vásquez
1974: Cannonade, Ángel Cordero Jr.
1973: Secretariat, Ron Turcotte
1972: Riva Ridge, Ron Turcotte
1971: Canonero II, Gustavo Avila
1970: Dust Commander, Mike Manganello
1969: Majestic Prince, Bill Hartack
1968: Forward Pass, Ismael Valenzuela
1967: Proud Clarion, Bobby Ussery
1966: Kauai King, Don Brumfield
1965: Lucky Debonair, Bill Shoemaker
1964: Northern Dancer, Bill Hartack
1963: Chateaugay, Braulio Baeza
1962: Decidedly, Bill Hartack
1961: Carry Back, Johnny Sellers
1960: Venetian Way, Bill Hartack
1959: Tomy Lee, Bill Shoemaker
1958: Tim Tam, Ismael Valenzuela
1957: Iron Liege, Bill Hartack
1956: Needles, David Erb
1955: Swaps, Bill Shoemaker
1954: Determine, Raymond York
1953: Dark Star, Henry Moreno
1952: Hill Gail, Eddie Arcaro
1951: Count Turf, Conn McCreary
1950: Middleground, William Boland
1949: Ponder, Steve Brooks
1948: Citation, Eddie Arcaro
1947: Jet Pilot, Eric Guerin
1946: Assault, Warren Mehrtens
1945: Hoop Jr., Eddie Arcaro
1944: Pensive, Conn McCreary
1943: Count Fleet, Johnny Longden
1942: Shut Out, Wayne Wright
1941: Whirlaway, Eddie Arcaro
1940: Gallahadion, Carroll Bierman
1939: Johnstown, James Stout
1938: Lawrin, Eddie Arcaro
1937: War Admiral, Charley Kurtsinger
1936: Bold Venture, Ira Hanford
1935: Omaha, Willie Saunders
1934: Cavalcade, Mack Garner
1933: Brokers Tip, Don Meade
1932: Burgoo King, Eugene James
1931: Twenty Grand, Charley Kurtsinger
1930: Gallant Fox, Earl Sande
1929: Clyde Van Dusen, Linus McAtee
1928: Reigh Count, Chick Lang
1927: Whiskery, Linus McAtee
1926: Bubbling Over, Albert Johnson
1925: Flying Ebony, Earl Sande
1924: Black Gold, John Mooney
1923: Zev, Earl Sande
1922: Morvich, Albert Johnson
1921: Behave Yourself, Charles Thompson
1920: Paul Jones, Ted Rice
1919: Sir Barton, Johnny Loftus
1918: Exterminator, Willie Knapp
1917: Omar Khayyam, Charles Borel
1916: George Smith, Johnny Loftus
1915: Regret, Joe Notter
1914: Old Rosebud, John McCabe
1913: Donerail, Roscoe Goose
1912: Worth, Carroll Shilling
1911: Meridian, George Archibald
1910: Donau, Frederick Herbert
1909: Wintergreen, Vincent Powers
1908: Stone Street, Arthur Pickens
1907: Pink Star, Andy Minder
1906: Sir Huon, Roscoe Troxler
1905: Agile, Jack Martin
1904: Elwood, Shorty Prior
1903: Judge Himes, Harold Booker
1902: Alan-a-Dale, Jimmy Winkfield
1901: His Eminence, Jimmy Winkfield
1900: Lieut. Gibson, Jimmy Boland
1899: Manuel, Fred Taral
1898: Plaudit, Willie Simms
1897: Typhoon II, Buttons Garner
1896: Ben Brush, Willie Simms
1895: Halma, James Perkins
1894: Chant, Frank Goodale
1893: Lookout, Eddie Kunze
1892: Azra, Alonzo Clayton
1891: Kingman, Isaac Murphy
1890: Riley, Isaac Murphy
1889: Spokane, Thomas Kiley
1888: Macbeth II, George Covington
1887: Montrose, Isaac Lewis
1886: Ben Ali, Paul Duffy
1885: Joe Cotton, Erskine Henderson
1884: Buchanan, Isaac Murphy
1883: Leonatus, William Donohue
1882: Apollo, Babe Hurd
1881: Hindoo, Jim McLaughlin
1880: Fonso, George Lewis
1879: Lord Murphy, Charlie Shauer
1878: Day Star, Jimmy Carter
1877: Baden-Baden, Billy Walker
1876: Vagrant, Robert Swim
1875: Aristides, Oliver Lewis
