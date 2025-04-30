        <
        >

          Who has won the Kentucky Derby? All-time winners list

          Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
          • ESPN
          Apr 30, 2025, 06:21 PM

          Since its inception in 1875, the Kentucky Derby has become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. In 2024, Mystik Dan won in a photo finish. This year, Journalism is the morning line favorite for the 2025 edition.

          Here are the all-time winning horses and jockeys in Kentucky Derby history.

          • 2024: Mystik Dan, Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.

          • 2023: Mage, Javier Castellano

          • 2022: Rich Strike, Sonny Leon

          • 2021: Mandaloun, Florent Geroux

          • 2020: Authentic, John Velazquez

          • 2019: Country House, Flavien Prat

          • 2018: Justify, Mike Smith

          • 2017: Always Dreaming, John Velazquez

          • 2016: Nyquist, Mario Gutierrez

          • 2015: American Pharoah, Victor Espinoza

          • 2014: California Chrome, Victor Espinoza

          • 2013: Orb, Joel Rosario

          • 2012: I'll Have Another, Mario Gutierrez

          • 2011: Animal Kingdom, John Velazquez

          • 2010: Super Saver, Calvin Borel

          • 2009: Mine That Bird, Calvin Borel

          • 2008: Big Brown, Kent Desormeaux

          • 2007: Street Sense, Calvin Borel

          • 2006: Barbaro, Edgar Prado

          • 2005: Giacomo, Mike Smith

          • 2004: Smarty Jones, Stewart Elliott

          • 2003: Funny Cide, José Santos

          • 2002: War Emblem, Victor Espinoza

          • 2001: Monarchos, Jorge Chavez

          • 2000: Fusaichi Pegasus, Kent Desormeaux

          • 1999: Charismatic, Chris Antley

          • 1998: Real Quiet, Kent Desormeaux

          • 1997: Silver Charm, Gary Stevens

          • 1996: Grindstone, Jerry Bailey

          • 1995: Thunder Gulch, Gary Stevens

          • 1994: Go for Gin, Chris McCarron

          • 1993: Sea Hero, Jerry Bailey

          • 1992: Lil E. Tee, Pat Day

          • 1991: Strike the Gold, Chris Antley

          • 1990: Unbridled, Craig Perret

          • 1989: Sunday Silence, Pat Valenzuela

          • 1988: Winning Colors, Gary Stevens

          • 1987: Alysheba, Chris McCarron

          • 1986: Ferdinand, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1985: Spend a Buck, Ángel Cordero Jr.

          • 1984: Swale, Laffit Pincay Jr.

          • 1983: Sunny's Halo, Eddie Delahoussay

          • 1982: Gato Del Sol, Eddie Delahoussay

          • 1981: Pleasant Colony, Jorge Velásquez

          • 1980: Genuine Risk, Jacinto Vasquez

          • 1979: Spectacular Bid, Ronnie Franklin

          • 1978: Affirmed, Steve Cauthen

          • 1977: Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet

          • 1976: Bold Forbes, Ángel Cordero Jr.

          • 1975: Foolish Pleasure, Jacinto Vásquez

          • 1974: Cannonade, Ángel Cordero Jr.

          • 1973: Secretariat, Ron Turcotte

          • 1972: Riva Ridge, Ron Turcotte

          • 1971: Canonero II, Gustavo Avila

          • 1970: Dust Commander, Mike Manganello

          • 1969: Majestic Prince, Bill Hartack

          • 1968: Forward Pass, Ismael Valenzuela

          • 1967: Proud Clarion, Bobby Ussery

          • 1966: Kauai King, Don Brumfield

          • 1965: Lucky Debonair, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1964: Northern Dancer, Bill Hartack

          • 1963: Chateaugay, Braulio Baeza

          • 1962: Decidedly, Bill Hartack

          • 1961: Carry Back, Johnny Sellers

          • 1960: Venetian Way, Bill Hartack

          • 1959: Tomy Lee, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1958: Tim Tam, Ismael Valenzuela

          • 1957: Iron Liege, Bill Hartack

          • 1956: Needles, David Erb

          • 1955: Swaps, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1954: Determine, Raymond York

          • 1953: Dark Star, Henry Moreno

          • 1952: Hill Gail, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1951: Count Turf, Conn McCreary

          • 1950: Middleground, William Boland

          • 1949: Ponder, Steve Brooks

          • 1948: Citation, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1947: Jet Pilot, Eric Guerin

          • 1946: Assault, Warren Mehrtens

          • 1945: Hoop Jr., Eddie Arcaro

          • 1944: Pensive, Conn McCreary

          • 1943: Count Fleet, Johnny Longden

          • 1942: Shut Out, Wayne Wright

          • 1941: Whirlaway, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1940: Gallahadion, Carroll Bierman

          • 1939: Johnstown, James Stout

          • 1938: Lawrin, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1937: War Admiral, Charley Kurtsinger

          • 1936: Bold Venture, Ira Hanford

          • 1935: Omaha, Willie Saunders

          • 1934: Cavalcade, Mack Garner

          • 1933: Brokers Tip, Don Meade

          • 1932: Burgoo King, Eugene James

          • 1931: Twenty Grand, Charley Kurtsinger

          • 1930: Gallant Fox, Earl Sande

          • 1929: Clyde Van Dusen, Linus McAtee

          • 1928: Reigh Count, Chick Lang

          • 1927: Whiskery, Linus McAtee

          • 1926: Bubbling Over, Albert Johnson

          • 1925: Flying Ebony, Earl Sande

          • 1924: Black Gold, John Mooney

          • 1923: Zev, Earl Sande

          • 1922: Morvich, Albert Johnson

          • 1921: Behave Yourself, Charles Thompson

          • 1920: Paul Jones, Ted Rice

          • 1919: Sir Barton, Johnny Loftus

          • 1918: Exterminator, Willie Knapp

          • 1917: Omar Khayyam, Charles Borel

          • 1916: George Smith, Johnny Loftus

          • 1915: Regret, Joe Notter

          • 1914: Old Rosebud, John McCabe

          • 1913: Donerail, Roscoe Goose

          • 1912: Worth, Carroll Shilling

          • 1911: Meridian, George Archibald

          • 1910: Donau, Frederick Herbert

          • 1909: Wintergreen, Vincent Powers

          • 1908: Stone Street, Arthur Pickens

          • 1907: Pink Star, Andy Minder

          • 1906: Sir Huon, Roscoe Troxler

          • 1905: Agile, Jack Martin

          • 1904: Elwood, Shorty Prior

          • 1903: Judge Himes, Harold Booker

          • 1902: Alan-a-Dale, Jimmy Winkfield

          • 1901: His Eminence, Jimmy Winkfield

          • 1900: Lieut. Gibson, Jimmy Boland

          • 1899: Manuel, Fred Taral

          • 1898: Plaudit, Willie Simms

          • 1897: Typhoon II, Buttons Garner

          • 1896: Ben Brush, Willie Simms

          • 1895: Halma, James Perkins

          • 1894: Chant, Frank Goodale

          • 1893: Lookout, Eddie Kunze

          • 1892: Azra, Alonzo Clayton

          • 1891: Kingman, Isaac Murphy

          • 1890: Riley, Isaac Murphy

          • 1889: Spokane, Thomas Kiley

          • 1888: Macbeth II, George Covington

          • 1887: Montrose, Isaac Lewis

          • 1886: Ben Ali, Paul Duffy

          • 1885: Joe Cotton, Erskine Henderson

          • 1884: Buchanan, Isaac Murphy

          • 1883: Leonatus, William Donohue

          • 1882: Apollo, Babe Hurd

          • 1881: Hindoo, Jim McLaughlin

          • 1880: Fonso, George Lewis

          • 1879: Lord Murphy, Charlie Shauer

          • 1878: Day Star, Jimmy Carter

          • 1877: Baden-Baden, Billy Walker

          • 1876: Vagrant, Robert Swim

          • 1875: Aristides, Oliver Lewis

          Check out the ESPN horse racing hub page for news, picks and more.