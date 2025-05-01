What is the Triple Crown in horse racing? Who has won?

Open Extended Reactions

The Triple Crown is an accomplishment that a select group of horses has achieved throughout history. When a horse wins all "jewel" races in a single season -- the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes -- it's widely regarded as one of the highest honors in all of sports.

Known as "The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports," the Kentucky Derby kicks off the Triple Crown series each year on the first weekend in May from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The event began in 1875.

The second of the Triple Crown races, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The event started in 1873.

The Belmont Stakes wraps up the Triple Crown races on the first Saturday in June at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The event was founded in 1867.

The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018. Check out all of the Triple Crown winners since 1919.

2018 : Justify

2015 : American Pharoah

1978 : Affirmed

1977 : Seattle Slew

1973 : Secretariat

1948 : Citation

1946 : Assault

1943 : Count Fleet

1941 : Whirlaway

1937 : War Admiral

1935 : Omaha

1930 : Gallant Fox

1919: Sir Barton

