Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement. Getty

Rachael Blackmore, the first female jockey to win the Grand National, announced her retirement from horse racing on Monday.

Blackmore, 35, confirmed the decision on social media saying her "days of being a jockey have come to an end."

In 2021, Blackmore made history by becoming the first female to win the Grand National in the race's 182-year history.

The following year, she became the first female to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"I feel the time is right," Blackmore said on social media.

"I'm sad but also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never event dreamt could be possible."