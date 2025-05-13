Who has won the Preakness Stakes? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

Since its inception in 1873, the Preakness Stakes has become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Following the Kentucky Derby and preceding the Belmont Stakes each year, the Preakness Stakes take place on the third Saturday in May at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Check out the all-time winning horses and jockeys in Preakness Stakes history.

2024: Seize The Grey, Jaime Torres

2023: National Treasure, John Velazquez

2022: Early Voting, Jose Ortiz

2021: Rombauer, Flavien Prat

2020: Swiss Skydiver, Robby Albarado

2019: War of Will, Tyler Gaffalione

2018: Justify, Mike Smith

2017: Cloud Computing, Javier Castellano

2016: Exaggerator, Kent Desormeaux

2015: American Pharoah, Victor Espinoza

2014: California Chrome, Victor Espinoza

2013: Oxbow, Gary Stevens

2012: I'll Have Another, Mario Gutierrez

2011: Shackleford, Jesus Castenon

2010: Lookin at Lucky, Martin Garcia

2009: Rachel Alexandra, Calvin Borel

2008: Big Brown, Kent Desormeaux

2007: Curlin, Robby Albarado

2006: Bernadini, Tom Albertrani

2005: Afleet Alex, Jeremy Rose

2004: Smarty Jones, Stewart Elliott

2003: Funny Cide, José Santos

2002: War Emblem, Victor Espinoza

2001: Point Given, Gary Stevens

2000: Red Bullet, Jerry Bailey

1999: Charismatic, Chris Antley

1998: Real Quiet, Kent Desormeaux

1997: Silver Charm, Gary Stevens

1996: Louis Quatorze, Pat Day

1995: Timber Country, Pat Day

1994: Tabasco Cat, Pat Day

1993: Prairie Bayou, Matt Smith

1992: Pine Bluff, Chris McCarron

1991: Hansel, Jerry Bailey

1990: Summer Squall, Pat Day

1989: Sunday Silence, Pat Valenzuela

1988: Risen Star, Eddie Delahoussaye

1987: Alysheba, Chris McCarron

1986: Snow Chief, Alex Solis

1985: Tank's Prospect, Pat Day

1984: Gate Dancer, Angel Cordero Jr.

1983: Deputed Testamony, Donald Miller Jr.

1982: Aloma's Ruler, Jack Kaenel

1981: Pleasant Colony, Jorge Velásquez

1980: Codex, Angel Cordero Jr.

1979: Spectacular Bid, Ron Franklin

1978: Affirmed, Steve Cauthen

1977: Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet

1976: Elocutionist, John Lively

1975: Master Derby, Darrell McHargue

1974: Little Current, Miguel Rivera

1973: Secretariat, Ron Turcotte

1972: Bee Bee Bee, Eldon Nelson

1971: Canonero II, Gustavo Avila

1970: Personality, Eddie Belmonte

1969: Majestic Prince, Bill Hartack

1968: Forward Pass, Ismael Valenzuela

1967: Damascus, Bill Shoemaker

1966: Kauai King, Don Brumfield

1965: Tom Rolfe, Bill Shoemaker

1964: Northern Dancer, Bill Hartack

1963: Candy Spots, Bill Shoemaker

1962: Greek Money, John Rotz

1961: Carry Back, John Sellers

1960: Bally Ache, Bob Ussery

1959: Royal Orbit, William Harmatz

1958: Tim Tam, Ismael Valenzuela

1957: Bold Ruler, Eddie Arcaro

1956: Fabius, Bill Hartack

1955: Nashua, Eddie Arcaro

1954: Hasty Road, John Adams

1953: Native Dancer, Eric Guerin

1952: Blue Man, Conn McCreary

1951: Bold, Eddie Arcaro

1950: Hill Prince, Eddie Arcaro

1949: Capot, Ted Atkinson

1948: Citation, Eddie Arcaro

1947: Faultless, Doug Dodson

1946: Assault, Warren Mehrtens

1945: Polynesian, W.D. Wright

1944: Pensive, Conn McCreary

1943: Count Fleet, Johnny Longden

1942: Alsab, Basil James

1941: Whirlaway, Eddie Arcaro

1940: Bimelech, F.A. Smith

1939: Challedon, George Seabo

1938: Dauber, Maurice Peters

1937: War Admiral, Charley Kurtsinger

1936: Bold Venture, George Woolf

1935: Omaha, Willie Saunders

1934: High Quest, Robert Jones

1933: Head Play, Charley Kurtsinger

1932: Burgoo King, Eugene James

1931: Mate, George Ellis

1930: Gallant Fox, Earl Sande

1929: Dr. Freeland, Louis Schaefer

1928: Victorian, Sonny Workman

1927: Bostonian, Whitey Abel

1926: Display, John Maiben

1925: Coventry, Clarence Kummer

1924: Nellie Morse, John Merimee

1923: Vigil, Benny Marinelli

1922: Pillory, L. Morris

1921: Broomspun, Frank Coltiletti

1920: Man o' War, Clarence Kummer

1919: Sir Barton, Johnny Loftus

1918: Jack Hare Jr., Charles Peak; War Cloud, Johnny Loftus

1917: Kalitan, E. Haynes

1916: Damrosch, Linus McAtee

1915: Rhine Maiden, Douglas Hoffman

1914: Holiday, Andy Shuttinger

1913: Buskin, James Butwell

1912: Colonel Holloway, Clarence Turner

1911: Watervale, Eddie Dugan

1910: Layminster, Roy Estep

1909: Effendi, Willie Doyle

1908: Royal Tourist, Eddie Dugan

1907: Don Enrique, G. Mountain

1906: Whimsical, Walter Miller

1905: Cairngorm, W. Davis

1904: Bryn Mawr, E. Hildebrand

1903: Flocarline, W. Gannon

1902: Old England, L. Jackson

1901: The Parader, F. Landry

1900: Hindus, H. Spencer

1899: Half time, R. Clawson

1898: Sly Fox, Willie Simms

1897: Paul Kauvar, T. Thorpe

1896: Margrave, Henry Griffin

1895: Belmar, Fred Taral

1894: Assignee, Fred Taral

1893: No race

1892: No race

1891: No race

1890: Montague, W. Martin

1889: Buddhist, George B. Anderson

1888: Refund, Fred Littlefield

1887: Dunboyne, William Donohue

1886: The Bard, S. Fisher

1885: Tecumseh, Jim McLaughlin

1884: Knight of Ellerslie, S. Fisher

1883: Jacobus, George Barbee

1882: Vanguard, T. Costello

1881: Saunterer, T. Costello

1880: Grenada, Lloyd Hughes

1879: Harold, Lloyd Hughes

1878: Duke of Magenta, C. Holloway

1877: Cloverbrook, C. Holloway

1876: Shirley, George Barbee

1875: Tom Ochiltree, Lloyd Hughes

1874: Culpepper, William Donohue

1873: Survivor, George Barbee

