          Who has won the Preakness Stakes? All-time winners list

          Seize The Grey won the 2024 Preakness Stakes. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          May 13, 2025, 09:59 PM

          Since its inception in 1873, the Preakness Stakes has become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Following the Kentucky Derby and preceding the Belmont Stakes each year, the Preakness Stakes take place on the third Saturday in May at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

          Check out the all-time winning horses and jockeys in Preakness Stakes history.

          • 2024: Seize The Grey, Jaime Torres

          • 2023: National Treasure, John Velazquez

          • 2022: Early Voting, Jose Ortiz

          • 2021: Rombauer, Flavien Prat

          • 2020: Swiss Skydiver, Robby Albarado

          • 2019: War of Will, Tyler Gaffalione

          • 2018: Justify, Mike Smith

          • 2017: Cloud Computing, Javier Castellano

          • 2016: Exaggerator, Kent Desormeaux

          • 2015: American Pharoah, Victor Espinoza

          • 2014: California Chrome, Victor Espinoza

          • 2013: Oxbow, Gary Stevens

          • 2012: I'll Have Another, Mario Gutierrez

          • 2011: Shackleford, Jesus Castenon

          • 2010: Lookin at Lucky, Martin Garcia

          • 2009: Rachel Alexandra, Calvin Borel

          • 2008: Big Brown, Kent Desormeaux

          • 2007: Curlin, Robby Albarado

          • 2006: Bernadini, Tom Albertrani

          • 2005: Afleet Alex, Jeremy Rose

          • 2004: Smarty Jones, Stewart Elliott

          • 2003: Funny Cide, José Santos

          • 2002: War Emblem, Victor Espinoza

          • 2001: Point Given, Gary Stevens

          • 2000: Red Bullet, Jerry Bailey

          • 1999: Charismatic, Chris Antley

          • 1998: Real Quiet, Kent Desormeaux

          • 1997: Silver Charm, Gary Stevens

          • 1996: Louis Quatorze, Pat Day

          • 1995: Timber Country, Pat Day

          • 1994: Tabasco Cat, Pat Day

          • 1993: Prairie Bayou, Matt Smith

          • 1992: Pine Bluff, Chris McCarron

          • 1991: Hansel, Jerry Bailey

          • 1990: Summer Squall, Pat Day

          • 1989: Sunday Silence, Pat Valenzuela

          • 1988: Risen Star, Eddie Delahoussaye

          • 1987: Alysheba, Chris McCarron

          • 1986: Snow Chief, Alex Solis

          • 1985: Tank's Prospect, Pat Day

          • 1984: Gate Dancer, Angel Cordero Jr.

          • 1983: Deputed Testamony, Donald Miller Jr.

          • 1982: Aloma's Ruler, Jack Kaenel

          • 1981: Pleasant Colony, Jorge Velásquez

          • 1980: Codex, Angel Cordero Jr.

          • 1979: Spectacular Bid, Ron Franklin

          • 1978: Affirmed, Steve Cauthen

          • 1977: Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet

          • 1976: Elocutionist, John Lively

          • 1975: Master Derby, Darrell McHargue

          • 1974: Little Current, Miguel Rivera

          • 1973: Secretariat, Ron Turcotte

          • 1972: Bee Bee Bee, Eldon Nelson

          • 1971: Canonero II, Gustavo Avila

          • 1970: Personality, Eddie Belmonte

          • 1969: Majestic Prince, Bill Hartack

          • 1968: Forward Pass, Ismael Valenzuela

          • 1967: Damascus, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1966: Kauai King, Don Brumfield

          • 1965: Tom Rolfe, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1964: Northern Dancer, Bill Hartack

          • 1963: Candy Spots, Bill Shoemaker

          • 1962: Greek Money, John Rotz

          • 1961: Carry Back, John Sellers

          • 1960: Bally Ache, Bob Ussery

          • 1959: Royal Orbit, William Harmatz

          • 1958: Tim Tam, Ismael Valenzuela

          • 1957: Bold Ruler, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1956: Fabius, Bill Hartack

          • 1955: Nashua, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1954: Hasty Road, John Adams

          • 1953: Native Dancer, Eric Guerin

          • 1952: Blue Man, Conn McCreary

          • 1951: Bold, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1950: Hill Prince, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1949: Capot, Ted Atkinson

          • 1948: Citation, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1947: Faultless, Doug Dodson

          • 1946: Assault, Warren Mehrtens

          • 1945: Polynesian, W.D. Wright

          • 1944: Pensive, Conn McCreary

          • 1943: Count Fleet, Johnny Longden

          • 1942: Alsab, Basil James

          • 1941: Whirlaway, Eddie Arcaro

          • 1940: Bimelech, F.A. Smith

          • 1939: Challedon, George Seabo

          • 1938: Dauber, Maurice Peters

          • 1937: War Admiral, Charley Kurtsinger

          • 1936: Bold Venture, George Woolf

          • 1935: Omaha, Willie Saunders

          • 1934: High Quest, Robert Jones

          • 1933: Head Play, Charley Kurtsinger

          • 1932: Burgoo King, Eugene James

          • 1931: Mate, George Ellis

          • 1930: Gallant Fox, Earl Sande

          • 1929: Dr. Freeland, Louis Schaefer

          • 1928: Victorian, Sonny Workman

          • 1927: Bostonian, Whitey Abel

          • 1926: Display, John Maiben

          • 1925: Coventry, Clarence Kummer

          • 1924: Nellie Morse, John Merimee

          • 1923: Vigil, Benny Marinelli

          • 1922: Pillory, L. Morris

          • 1921: Broomspun, Frank Coltiletti

          • 1920: Man o' War, Clarence Kummer

          • 1919: Sir Barton, Johnny Loftus

          • 1918: Jack Hare Jr., Charles Peak; War Cloud, Johnny Loftus

          • 1917: Kalitan, E. Haynes

          • 1916: Damrosch, Linus McAtee

          • 1915: Rhine Maiden, Douglas Hoffman

          • 1914: Holiday, Andy Shuttinger

          • 1913: Buskin, James Butwell

          • 1912: Colonel Holloway, Clarence Turner

          • 1911: Watervale, Eddie Dugan

          • 1910: Layminster, Roy Estep

          • 1909: Effendi, Willie Doyle

          • 1908: Royal Tourist, Eddie Dugan

          • 1907: Don Enrique, G. Mountain

          • 1906: Whimsical, Walter Miller

          • 1905: Cairngorm, W. Davis

          • 1904: Bryn Mawr, E. Hildebrand

          • 1903: Flocarline, W. Gannon

          • 1902: Old England, L. Jackson

          • 1901: The Parader, F. Landry

          • 1900: Hindus, H. Spencer

          • 1899: Half time, R. Clawson

          • 1898: Sly Fox, Willie Simms

          • 1897: Paul Kauvar, T. Thorpe

          • 1896: Margrave, Henry Griffin

          • 1895: Belmar, Fred Taral

          • 1894: Assignee, Fred Taral

          • 1893: No race

          • 1892: No race

          • 1891: No race

          • 1890: Montague, W. Martin

          • 1889: Buddhist, George B. Anderson

          • 1888: Refund, Fred Littlefield

          • 1887: Dunboyne, William Donohue

          • 1886: The Bard, S. Fisher

          • 1885: Tecumseh, Jim McLaughlin

          • 1884: Knight of Ellerslie, S. Fisher

          • 1883: Jacobus, George Barbee

          • 1882: Vanguard, T. Costello

          • 1881: Saunterer, T. Costello

          • 1880: Grenada, Lloyd Hughes

          • 1879: Harold, Lloyd Hughes

          • 1878: Duke of Magenta, C. Holloway

          • 1877: Cloverbrook, C. Holloway

          • 1876: Shirley, George Barbee

          • 1875: Tom Ochiltree, Lloyd Hughes

          • 1874: Culpepper, William Donohue

          • 1873: Survivor, George Barbee

