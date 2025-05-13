Who has won the Preakness Stakes? All-time winners list

Since its inception in 1873, the Preakness Stakes has become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Following the Kentucky Derby and preceding the Belmont Stakes each year, the Preakness Stakes take place on the third Saturday in May at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.
Check out the all-time winning horses and jockeys in Preakness Stakes history.
2024: Seize The Grey, Jaime Torres
2023: National Treasure, John Velazquez
2022: Early Voting, Jose Ortiz
2021: Rombauer, Flavien Prat
2020: Swiss Skydiver, Robby Albarado
2019: War of Will, Tyler Gaffalione
2018: Justify, Mike Smith
2017: Cloud Computing, Javier Castellano
2016: Exaggerator, Kent Desormeaux
2015: American Pharoah, Victor Espinoza
2014: California Chrome, Victor Espinoza
2013: Oxbow, Gary Stevens
2012: I'll Have Another, Mario Gutierrez
2011: Shackleford, Jesus Castenon
2010: Lookin at Lucky, Martin Garcia
2009: Rachel Alexandra, Calvin Borel
2008: Big Brown, Kent Desormeaux
2007: Curlin, Robby Albarado
2006: Bernadini, Tom Albertrani
2005: Afleet Alex, Jeremy Rose
2004: Smarty Jones, Stewart Elliott
2003: Funny Cide, José Santos
2002: War Emblem, Victor Espinoza
2001: Point Given, Gary Stevens
2000: Red Bullet, Jerry Bailey
1999: Charismatic, Chris Antley
1998: Real Quiet, Kent Desormeaux
1997: Silver Charm, Gary Stevens
1996: Louis Quatorze, Pat Day
1995: Timber Country, Pat Day
1994: Tabasco Cat, Pat Day
1993: Prairie Bayou, Matt Smith
1992: Pine Bluff, Chris McCarron
1991: Hansel, Jerry Bailey
1990: Summer Squall, Pat Day
1989: Sunday Silence, Pat Valenzuela
1988: Risen Star, Eddie Delahoussaye
1987: Alysheba, Chris McCarron
1986: Snow Chief, Alex Solis
1985: Tank's Prospect, Pat Day
1984: Gate Dancer, Angel Cordero Jr.
1983: Deputed Testamony, Donald Miller Jr.
1982: Aloma's Ruler, Jack Kaenel
1981: Pleasant Colony, Jorge Velásquez
1980: Codex, Angel Cordero Jr.
1979: Spectacular Bid, Ron Franklin
1978: Affirmed, Steve Cauthen
1977: Seattle Slew, Jean Cruguet
1976: Elocutionist, John Lively
1975: Master Derby, Darrell McHargue
1974: Little Current, Miguel Rivera
1973: Secretariat, Ron Turcotte
1972: Bee Bee Bee, Eldon Nelson
1971: Canonero II, Gustavo Avila
1970: Personality, Eddie Belmonte
1969: Majestic Prince, Bill Hartack
1968: Forward Pass, Ismael Valenzuela
1967: Damascus, Bill Shoemaker
1966: Kauai King, Don Brumfield
1965: Tom Rolfe, Bill Shoemaker
1964: Northern Dancer, Bill Hartack
1963: Candy Spots, Bill Shoemaker
1962: Greek Money, John Rotz
1961: Carry Back, John Sellers
1960: Bally Ache, Bob Ussery
1959: Royal Orbit, William Harmatz
1958: Tim Tam, Ismael Valenzuela
1957: Bold Ruler, Eddie Arcaro
1956: Fabius, Bill Hartack
1955: Nashua, Eddie Arcaro
1954: Hasty Road, John Adams
1953: Native Dancer, Eric Guerin
1952: Blue Man, Conn McCreary
1951: Bold, Eddie Arcaro
1950: Hill Prince, Eddie Arcaro
1949: Capot, Ted Atkinson
1948: Citation, Eddie Arcaro
1947: Faultless, Doug Dodson
1946: Assault, Warren Mehrtens
1945: Polynesian, W.D. Wright
1944: Pensive, Conn McCreary
1943: Count Fleet, Johnny Longden
1942: Alsab, Basil James
1941: Whirlaway, Eddie Arcaro
1940: Bimelech, F.A. Smith
1939: Challedon, George Seabo
1938: Dauber, Maurice Peters
1937: War Admiral, Charley Kurtsinger
1936: Bold Venture, George Woolf
1935: Omaha, Willie Saunders
1934: High Quest, Robert Jones
1933: Head Play, Charley Kurtsinger
1932: Burgoo King, Eugene James
1931: Mate, George Ellis
1930: Gallant Fox, Earl Sande
1929: Dr. Freeland, Louis Schaefer
1928: Victorian, Sonny Workman
1927: Bostonian, Whitey Abel
1926: Display, John Maiben
1925: Coventry, Clarence Kummer
1924: Nellie Morse, John Merimee
1923: Vigil, Benny Marinelli
1922: Pillory, L. Morris
1921: Broomspun, Frank Coltiletti
1920: Man o' War, Clarence Kummer
1919: Sir Barton, Johnny Loftus
1918: Jack Hare Jr., Charles Peak; War Cloud, Johnny Loftus
1917: Kalitan, E. Haynes
1916: Damrosch, Linus McAtee
1915: Rhine Maiden, Douglas Hoffman
1914: Holiday, Andy Shuttinger
1913: Buskin, James Butwell
1912: Colonel Holloway, Clarence Turner
1911: Watervale, Eddie Dugan
1910: Layminster, Roy Estep
1909: Effendi, Willie Doyle
1908: Royal Tourist, Eddie Dugan
1907: Don Enrique, G. Mountain
1906: Whimsical, Walter Miller
1905: Cairngorm, W. Davis
1904: Bryn Mawr, E. Hildebrand
1903: Flocarline, W. Gannon
1902: Old England, L. Jackson
1901: The Parader, F. Landry
1900: Hindus, H. Spencer
1899: Half time, R. Clawson
1898: Sly Fox, Willie Simms
1897: Paul Kauvar, T. Thorpe
1896: Margrave, Henry Griffin
1895: Belmar, Fred Taral
1894: Assignee, Fred Taral
1893: No race
1892: No race
1891: No race
1890: Montague, W. Martin
1889: Buddhist, George B. Anderson
1888: Refund, Fred Littlefield
1887: Dunboyne, William Donohue
1886: The Bard, S. Fisher
1885: Tecumseh, Jim McLaughlin
1884: Knight of Ellerslie, S. Fisher
1883: Jacobus, George Barbee
1882: Vanguard, T. Costello
1881: Saunterer, T. Costello
1880: Grenada, Lloyd Hughes
1879: Harold, Lloyd Hughes
1878: Duke of Magenta, C. Holloway
1877: Cloverbrook, C. Holloway
1876: Shirley, George Barbee
1875: Tom Ochiltree, Lloyd Hughes
1874: Culpepper, William Donohue
1873: Survivor, George Barbee
