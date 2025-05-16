Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Margie's Intention outran Paris Lily in the stretch to win the Black-Eyed Susan by three-quarters of a length Friday.

The 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies was delayed around an hour because of a significant storm that passed over Pimlico, darkening the sky above the venue. Margie's Intention, the 5-2 favorite at race time, had little difficulty on the sloppy track with Flavien Prat aboard.

Jockey Flavien Prat rides Margie's Intention to a win in the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday, overcoming heavy rains and a muddy track to earn the win at Pimlico. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Paris Lily started impressively and was in front in the second turn, but she was eventually overtaken by Margie's Intention on the outside.

Kinzie Queen was third.

Morning line favorite Runnin N Gunnin finished last in the nine-horse field.