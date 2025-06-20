Royal Ascot 2025: Day-by-day race list, latest Coronation Stakes odds

Open Extended Reactions

Royal Ascot, one of the UK's premier horse racing events, is underway this week. The Gold Cup may already be over -- Favourite Trawlerman, ridden by William Buick, won there -- but there is still two days of racing to come.

Here is everything you need to know.

Jump to:

How to watch | Ladies' Day

Coronation Stakes runners list | Coronation Stakes odds

Who are the favourites?

Which race has the most prize money?

Royal Ascot day-by-day race guide

Note: All times are British Summer Time (BST). All Group 1 races (the biggest at the event) in bold.

Tuesday, Day 1

2.30 p.m. -- Queen Anne Stakes

3.05 p.m. -- Coventry Stakes

3.40 p.m. -- King Charles III Stakes

4.20 p.m. -- St. James's Palace Stakes

5.00 p.m. -- Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

5.35 p.m. -- Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6.10 p.m. -- Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Wednesday, Day 2

2.30 p.m. -- Queen Mary Stakes

3.05 p.m. -- Queen's Vase

3.40 p.m. -- Duke of Cambridge Stakes

4.20 p.m. -- Prince of Wales's Stakes

5.00 p.m. -- Royal Hunt Cup

5.35 p.m. -- Kensington Palace Stakes

6.10 p.m. -- Windsor Castle Stakes

Thursday, Day 3 (Ladies' Day)

2.30 p.m. -- Norfolk Stakes

3.05 p.m. -- King George V Stakes

3.45 p.m. -- Ribblesdale Stakes

4.20 p.m. -- Gold Cup

5.00 p.m. -- Britannia Stakes

5.35 p.m. -- Hampton Court Stakes

6.10 p.m. -- Buckingham Palace Stakes

Friday, Day 4

2.30 p.m. -- Albany Stakes

3.05 p.m. -- Commonwealth Cup

3.40 p.m. -- Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4.20 p.m. -- Coronation Stakes

5.00 p.m. -- Sandringham Stakes

5.35 p.m. -- King Edward VII Stakes

6.10 p.m. -- Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Saturday, Day 5

2.30 p.m. -- Chesham Stakes

3.05 p.m. -- Hardwicke Stakes

3.40 p.m. -- Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

4.20 p.m. -- Jersey Stakes

5.00 p.m. -- Wokingham Stakes

5.35 p.m. -- Golden Gates Stakes

6.10 p.m. -- Queen Alexandra Stakes

How to watch

The entire five-day festival will be shown on ITVX, while the majority of action will be shown on ITV1.

What is Ascot known for? And what is 'Ladies' Day'?

Ladies' Day takes place on Thursday -- the third day of the festival. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Formal attire is not a rarity in horse racing, although Royal Ascot may take the title for the event best-known for its fashion. Expect to see men in top hat and tails, and for women to be wearing large, bright hats and fascinators.

Most racecourses feature one "Ladies' Day" on the calendar, and Ascot host its iconic version on Day 3 of the festival (Thursday). Spectators are urged to let fashion take centre stage for the day, with women encouraged to dress with even more glamour, colour and vibrancy.

Coronation Stakes runners list (horse, trainer and jockey)

Zarigana, M Barzalona, F Graffard

Falakeyah, Jim Crowley, Owen Burrows

January, R L Moore, A P O'Brien

Kon Tiki, W Buick, Jane Chapple-Hyam

Chantilly Lace, Rossa Ryan, R M Beckett

Exactly, W M Lordan, A P O'Brien

Flight, Oisin Murphy, Ollie Sangster

Cathedral, D Egan, R M Beckett

Cercene, G F Carroll, J G Murphy

Simmering, D McMonagle, Ollie Sangster

Duty First, Hollie Doyle, A Watson

Coronation Stakes odds

The Gold Cup is one of the most prestigious races at the Royal Ascot festival. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday. They are subject to change.

Zarigana, 7/4

Falakeyah, 11/4

January, 13/2

Kon Tiki, 15/2

Chantilly Lace, 12/1

Exactly, 14/1

Flight, 20/1

Cathedral, 25/1

Cercene, 28/1

Simmering, 50/1

Duty First, 80/1

Who is the favourite for the Coronation Stakes?

French horse Zarigana takes top billing in this highly anticipated Group 1 race at Royal Ascot on Friday. It wasn't always that way: Lake Victoria had been the odds-on favourite but dropped out.

Zarigana has won four of five career races, with two wins already this year.

The nearest rival looks to be Falakeyah, who arrives in stellar form having won at Newmarket last month.

What is the prize money?

The Gold Cup race will be run at 4.20 p.m. on Thursday. Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The total prize money for the five-day event is £10.05 million, equalling last year's record.

The Prince of Wales's Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II's Stakes are the most financially rewarding races, each boasting £1m across all horses. All Group 1 races will be worth a minimum of £650,000, with all other races awarding at least £110,000 in total.