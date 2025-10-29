Open Extended Reactions

Frankie Dettori has announced he will be retiring from race riding in the United States following Saturday's Breeders' Cup card at Del Mar.

Dettori initially intended to hang up his saddle at the end of the 2023 season in Britain but he reversed that decision and has instead spent the last two years plying his trade in the U.S.

The 54-year-old has now called time again on his career as a jockey, stating this year's Breeders' Cup fixture will be his last before he fulfils an long-held ambition to ride in South America before finally bowing out.

Frankie Dettori will race for the last time in America this week Antony Jones/Getty Images for British Champions Series

In a statement on X, Dettori said: "Following the Breeders Cup on Saturday, I will be retiring from race riding in the United States and concluding my career with a few rides in South America, something I've always wanted to do.

"It has been an honour to compete at the highest level of this sport for over four decades. I'm deeply grateful to my family, the owners, trainers, stable staff, and of course the supporters who have made my career possible.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey.

"Ciao, Frankie."