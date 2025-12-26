King George VI Chase: Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man wins photo finish

Open Extended Reactions

Harry Redknapp's horse won the prestigious King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The Jukebox Man, carrying the colours of former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, came out on top in an epic renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

A quality field of eight assembled for the Boxing Day highlight, with the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File joined at the head of the betting by Nicky Henderson's recent Ascot winner Jango Baie.

After tracking the pacesetting Il Est Francais for much of the three-mile journey, Ben Pauling's The Jukebox Man (7-1) moved to the lead before the final bend under Ben Jones, but the runners were tightly grouped as they straightened up for home.

There were still four in with a chance jumping the final fence, with The Jukebox Man, Gaelic Warrior, Jango Baie and last year's winner Banbridge right there, but after a stirring battle and tense wait it was The Jukebox Man who was called a nose in front of the Joseph O'Brien-trained Banbridge.

The Jukebox Man (centre) got up late to deny last year's winner, Banbridge, and joint-favourite Gaelic Warrior to win by a nose. Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Pauling said: "It's something very special. Harry has been an exceptional owner for me and we've always had a huge amount of luck. I've always had huge faith in this horse and so has Harry as well.

"We've won Festival races and we've won Grade Ones, but this is the best we've achieved to date. This is good, a pretty good Christmas present!"

Redknapp said: "That's a dream and to have a horse that good is unbelievable. I love the game, to come here on King George day and just run made me so proud, but to have the winner is special.

"What a race he has run and he jumped unbelievable. When they came to him I thought he was beat and would finish fourth, but he's come again and the guts the horse has shown is just amazing."