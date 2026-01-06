Cheltenham Gold Cup: Inothewayurthinkin, Galopin Des Champs among 33 entries

Open Extended Reactions

Inothewayurthinkin will have to bounce back from a disappointing year in order to win the Gold Cup for the second year in a row. Tom Jenkins/ Getty Images

Last year's hero Inothewayurthinkin, two-time winner Galopin Des Champs and Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man are among 33 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Of the 33, only nine are trained in the UK, headed by The Jukebox Man, a thrilling winner of the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park for Ben Pauling on Boxing Day. The British entries do, however, represent an increase on the record low of five 12 months ago, while this year's 33 contenders is a jump from just 19 last year.

Also among the strongest home team for some time are Dan Skelton's Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning, the Rebecca Curtis-trained Irish and Welsh National winner Haiti Couleurs and Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie.

Life has not been easy for Inothewayurthinkin since his finest hour. In two runs this season he has finished tailed off in the John Durkan at Punchestown and at Leopardstown over Christmas. Gavin Cromwell will be hoping to see an improvement in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival, if he runs there.

He said: "He enjoys Cheltenham and he's got the entry. He was obviously very disappointing at Christmas and hopefully we can get him back on track. He's come out of the race OK and we'll just give him a chance now to freshen up. He could go to the Irish Gold Cup, but that will all depend on what happens over the next three weeks.

"It wouldn't be ideal to go into the Gold Cup without another run, but we will have to deal with whatever comes along the way.

"It would be great to head back there with the defending champion and I hope we can get him there in good shape."

Galopin Des Champs is looking to win its third Gold Cup. Tom Jenkins/ Getty Images

Galopin Des Champs made his seasonal return in the Savills Chase and went down fighting, leaving Willie Mullins delighted.

Mullins has also entered Champ Kiely, Gaelic Warrior, Grangeclare West, 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, Impaire Et Passe, Lecky Watson, last year's Grand National scorer Nick Rockett and the mare Spindleberry.

Mullins' great rival Gordon Elliott has six entries, including Gerri Colombe, placed in the race before.

Affordale Fury, winner of the Savills Chase, Banbridge, Envoi Allen, Fastorslow and Monty's Star are other big challengers for Ireland.

