Horse racing's hall of fame overhauls voting process, electors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is making changes to its nominating and election process as well as reducing its voting panel ahead of this year's election cycle.

Over two dozen voters are being dropped after a survey last December was used to guarantee a voting body that is "deeply connected to the sport, knowledgeable, passionate and responsive," Hall of Fame officials said Tuesday.

The hall said new voters were invited to participate this year, resulting in a contemporary voting group comprising 154 members, down from 172 voters last year.

Retired horse, jockey and trainer candidates selected by the nominating committee as finalists might appear on the Hall of Fame ballot a maximum of 10 times. Previously, there was no limit to the number of times a candidate could be a finalist within the 25-year eligibility window before transitioning to the historic review process. There will be no limited to how many times an active jockey or trainer can appear on the ballot.

Voters will receive past voting percentages as a reference tool to help evaluate the viability of candidates and how they are trending.

Voting will be done by email through an independent auditor and paper ballots will no longer be mailed to voters.

"Our goals are to ensure this process is always defined by absolute integrity and that it yields the most deserving class of Hall of Fame inductees each year," nominating committee chair D.G. Van Clief said. "I am confident that the Hall of Fame will be welcoming inductees to its ranks who will make the sport proud and stand the test of time."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently said it will consider making changes to the voting panel and process of choosing inductees after former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn't chosen as part of the 2026 class, drawing criticism.