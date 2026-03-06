        <
          Cheltenham Festival 2026: Gold Cup Day race times, weather, going, odds, favourites, more

          Inothewayurthinkin denied Galopin Des Champs a third straight Gold Cup triumph in 2025 and the pair are set to do battle once again this year. Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
          Mar 6, 2026, 02:55 PM

          After three days of drama-filled racing, the Cheltenham Festival's grand finale awaits: Gold Cup Day.

          The Cheltenham roar will be turned up to fever pitch as the horses sprint for the finish and a place in the annals of jump racing history.

          Underlined by a host of hotly contested races including the Trumph Hurdle and Novices' Hurdle, Gold Cup day rarely disappoints.

          Friday's racecard

          All times GMT

          1.20 p.m. The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y

          2 p.m. The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 179y

          2.40 p.m. The Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4f 127y

          3.20 p.m. The Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y

          4 p.m. The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y

          4.40 p.m. The Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y

          5.20 p.m. The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

          Going and Weather at Cheltenham on Friday

          The going is rated as Good to Soft, but with plenty of rain around Gloucestershire during Festival week, there is a good chance it gets softer underfoot.

          The meteorologists expecting some of the wet stuff during the afternoon of Gold Cup Day, as well as some welcome sunny spells.

          Racegoers shouldn't have to wrap up too warm, though, with highs of 12°C expected and an overnight low of 7°C.

          Gold Cup race info

          The Gold Cup is the most prestigious National Hunt race in the world. It is the blue riband race of the four-day Cheltenham Festival and makes legends of the horses that win it.

          The race is run over 3 miles, 2 furlongs and 70 yards and horses jump over steeplechase fences which are a minimum of 4½ feet (1.3m).

          As one of the highlights of the racing calendar, it attracts more than 70,000 racegoers and a TV audience of close to two million.

          When: Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. GMT

          Where: Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire

          Gold Cup odds

          Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday March 6. They are subject to change.

          Jangoe Baie (5/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Countrywide Park Homes Ltd, Trainer: Nicky Henderson

          The Jukebox Man (11/2)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Harry Redknapp, Trainer: Ben Pauling

          Gaelic Warrior (13/2)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs S Ricci, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Fact To File (7/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Galopin Des Champs (8/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs Audrey Turley, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Inothewayurthinkin (8/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

          Hauti Coleurs (9/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Conyers, McDermott And Prowting, Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

          Grey Dawning (16/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Robert Kirkland, Trainer: Dan Skelton

          Spillane's Tower (16/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: James Joseph Mangan

          Grangeclare West (33/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Cheveley Park Stud, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          I Am Maximus (33/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Affordale Fury (40/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: PL Polly, Trainer: Noel Meade

          Envoi Allen (40/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Cheveley Park Stud, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

          Impaire Et Passe (40/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Monty's Star (40/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Barry Maloney, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

          Banbridge (50/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: RA Bartlett, Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

          Fastorslow (50/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Sean & Bernardine Mulryan, Trainer: Martin Brassil

          Nick Rockett (50/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Stewart & Sadie Andrew, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Firefox (66/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Bective Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

          Spindleberry (66/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Fearghal & Bronagh Eastwood, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Stellar Story (80/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Gigginstown House Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

          Heart Wood (100/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

          L'homme Presse (100/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Dfa Racing (Pink,Edwards & Sharman), Trainer: Venetia Williams

          Lecky Watson (125/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Slaneyville Syndicate, Trainer: Willie Mullins

          Three Card Bag (125/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: McNeill Family & Patrick & Scott Bryceland, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

          Handstands (150/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: TP Radford, Trainer: Ben Pauling

          Myretown (150/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs C Wymer & Pjs Russell, Trainer: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

          Resplendent Grey (150/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs RJ Skan, Trainer: Olly Murphy

          Gold Tweet (250/1)
          Jockey: TBC, Owner: Agv Karwin Stud, Gabriel Leenders Et Al, Trainer: Gabriel Leenders

          Who are the favourites?

          The Jukebox Man, owned by former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth head coach Harry Redknapp, is tipped by many to taste glory on Friday.

          The eight-year-old bay gelding is unbeaten over fences (four from four) with his King George triumph at Kempton over the Festive Period underlining his class. Four of his Gold Cup rivals were behind him that day -- Jango Baie, Banbridge, Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File (connections are pondering between the Gold Cup and the Ryanair Chase for the latter three).

          "It's a dream to have a horse run in the Gold Cup and go there with a chance," Redknapp said a few weeks before the meeting. "I'm not saying we're going to win it, but we've got a serious horse. It's an open race and I think we've got as good a chance as anything."

          Elsewhere, two-time Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs returns to try to complete his hat trick and may be the horse to beat on the day, while last year's victor Inothewayurthinkin is looking to go back-to-back -- neither, though, have shown great form of late.

          What is the Gold Cup prize money?

          One of the most lucrative races in the sport, the Cheltenham Gold Cup will make a small fortune for the winner.

          2026 place-by-place breakdown:

          • Winner: £363,999

          • 2nd: £137,139

          • 3rd: £68,634

          • 4th: £34,285

          • 5th: £17,207

          • 6th: £8,603

          • 7th: £4,269

          • 8th: £2,199

          • Total: £625,000

          Who has won the Gold Cup in recent years?

          2025: Inothewayurthinkin -- 15/2

          2024: Galopin Des Champs -- 10/11F

          2023: Galopin Des Champs -- 7/5F

          2022: A Plus Tard -- 3/1F

          2021: Minella Indo -- 9/1

          2020: Al Boum Photo -- 100/30F

          2019: Al Boum Photo -- 12/1

          2018: Native River -- 5/1

          2017: Sizing John -- 7/1

          2016: Don Cossack -- 9/4F

          2015: Coneygree -- 7/1