Cheltenham Festival 2026: Gold Cup Day race times, weather, going, odds, favourites, more

After three days of drama-filled racing, the Cheltenham Festival's grand finale awaits: Gold Cup Day.

The Cheltenham roar will be turned up to fever pitch as the horses sprint for the finish and a place in the annals of jump racing history.

Underlined by a host of hotly contested races including the Trumph Hurdle and Novices' Hurdle, Gold Cup day rarely disappoints.

Friday's racecard

All times GMT

1.20 p.m. The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y

2 p.m. The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 179y

2.40 p.m. The Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4f 127y

3.20 p.m. The Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y

4 p.m. The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y

4.40 p.m. The Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y

5.20 p.m. The Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

Going and Weather at Cheltenham on Friday

The going is rated as Good to Soft, but with plenty of rain around Gloucestershire during Festival week, there is a good chance it gets softer underfoot.

The meteorologists expecting some of the wet stuff during the afternoon of Gold Cup Day, as well as some welcome sunny spells.

Racegoers shouldn't have to wrap up too warm, though, with highs of 12°C expected and an overnight low of 7°C.

Gold Cup race info

Willie Mullins' Galopin Des Champs is looking to win his third Cheltenham Gold Cup title after triumphs in 2023 and 2024. Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Gold Cup is the most prestigious National Hunt race in the world. It is the blue riband race of the four-day Cheltenham Festival and makes legends of the horses that win it.

The race is run over 3 miles, 2 furlongs and 70 yards and horses jump over steeplechase fences which are a minimum of 4½ feet (1.3m).

As one of the highlights of the racing calendar, it attracts more than 70,000 racegoers and a TV audience of close to two million.

When: Friday, March 13 at 4 p.m. GMT

Where: Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire

Gold Cup odds

Harry Redknapp is hopeful The Jukebox Man can succeed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday March 6. They are subject to change.

Jangoe Baie (5/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Countrywide Park Homes Ltd, Trainer: Nicky Henderson

The Jukebox Man (11/2)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Harry Redknapp, Trainer: Ben Pauling

Gaelic Warrior (13/2)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs S Ricci, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Fact To File (7/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Galopin Des Champs (8/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs Audrey Turley, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Inothewayurthinkin (8/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Hauti Coleurs (9/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Conyers, McDermott And Prowting, Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Grey Dawning (16/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Robert Kirkland, Trainer: Dan Skelton

Spillane's Tower (16/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: James Joseph Mangan

Grangeclare West (33/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Cheveley Park Stud, Trainer: Willie Mullins

I Am Maximus (33/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Affordale Fury (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: PL Polly, Trainer: Noel Meade

Envoi Allen (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Cheveley Park Stud, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Impaire Et Passe (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Monty's Star (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Barry Maloney, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Banbridge (50/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: RA Bartlett, Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Fastorslow (50/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Sean & Bernardine Mulryan, Trainer: Martin Brassil

Nick Rockett (50/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Stewart & Sadie Andrew, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Firefox (66/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Bective Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Spindleberry (66/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Fearghal & Bronagh Eastwood, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Stellar Story (80/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Gigginstown House Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Heart Wood (100/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

L'homme Presse (100/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Dfa Racing (Pink,Edwards & Sharman), Trainer: Venetia Williams

Lecky Watson (125/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Slaneyville Syndicate, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Three Card Bag (125/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: McNeill Family & Patrick & Scott Bryceland, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Handstands (150/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: TP Radford, Trainer: Ben Pauling

Myretown (150/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs C Wymer & Pjs Russell, Trainer: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

Resplendent Grey (150/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs RJ Skan, Trainer: Olly Murphy

Gold Tweet (250/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Agv Karwin Stud, Gabriel Leenders Et Al, Trainer: Gabriel Leenders

Who are the favourites?

The Jukebox Man, owned by former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth head coach Harry Redknapp, is tipped by many to taste glory on Friday.

The eight-year-old bay gelding is unbeaten over fences (four from four) with his King George triumph at Kempton over the Festive Period underlining his class. Four of his Gold Cup rivals were behind him that day -- Jango Baie, Banbridge, Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File (connections are pondering between the Gold Cup and the Ryanair Chase for the latter three).

"It's a dream to have a horse run in the Gold Cup and go there with a chance," Redknapp said a few weeks before the meeting. "I'm not saying we're going to win it, but we've got a serious horse. It's an open race and I think we've got as good a chance as anything."

- The Jukebox Man: All you need to know about Harry Redknapp's Cheltenham Gold Cup horse

Elsewhere, two-time Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs returns to try to complete his hat trick and may be the horse to beat on the day, while last year's victor Inothewayurthinkin is looking to go back-to-back -- neither, though, have shown great form of late.

What is the Gold Cup prize money?

One of the most lucrative races in the sport, the Cheltenham Gold Cup will make a small fortune for the winner.

2026 place-by-place breakdown:

Winner: £363,999

2nd: £137,139

3rd: £68,634

4th: £34,285

5th: £17,207

6th: £8,603

7th: £4,269

8th: £2,199

Total: £625,000

Who has won the Gold Cup in recent years?

2025: Inothewayurthinkin -- 15/2

2024: Galopin Des Champs -- 10/11F

2023: Galopin Des Champs -- 7/5F

2022: A Plus Tard -- 3/1F

2021: Minella Indo -- 9/1

2020: Al Boum Photo -- 100/30F

2019: Al Boum Photo -- 12/1

2018: Native River -- 5/1

2017: Sizing John -- 7/1

2016: Don Cossack -- 9/4F

2015: Coneygree -- 7/1