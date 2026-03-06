Cheltenham Festival 2026: St Patrick's Thursday race times, weather, going, odds, favourites, more

Open Extended Reactions

A day for the raiders from across the Irish Sea, St Patrick's Thursday is a celebration of all things green and gold.

Their Festival dominance in recent times has only given the Irish even more reason to celebrate their country's virtues.

The Cheltenham Festival's third day is highlighted by two feature races: The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase.

Thursday's racecard

All times GMT. Timings are subject to change.

1.20 p.m. The Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m abt 1f

2 p.m. The Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2) 2m 4 1/2f

2.40 p.m. The Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m abt 4 1/2 f

3.20 p.m. The Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) Abt 3m

4.p.m. The Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4 1/2f

4.40 p.m. The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap) Abt 3m

5.20 p.m. The Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145) 2m abt 4 1/2f

Going and weather at Cheltenham on Thursday

The ground is rated as Good to Soft but some forecast rain earlier on Cheltenham week might see that change before Thursday.

The fourth day of the Festival is set to be a showery one with a very slim chance of a totally dry afternoon.

There are expected to be a high of 13°C with temperatures dropping down to 7°C overnight.

Rain is set to continue to fall ahead of Gold Cup Day which should further soften the ground ahead of the festival's blue riband event.

Feature races info

3.20 p.m. Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle

A fixture of the Cheltenham Festival since 1972, the Stayers' Hurdle -- which has had several difference sponsors over the years -- has burnished the legends of the likes of four-time winning horse Big Buck's and five-time winning jockey Ruby Walsh.

The race is run over three miles and includes 12 hurdles. Horses must be aged fours years or older.

It is the leading long-distance hurdle race on the National Hunt calendar.

4 p.m. Ryanair Chase

As if one feature race wasn't enough, the Stayers' Hurdle is immediately followed by the Ryanair Chase.

A Grade 1 National Hunt steeplechase, the race is run by horses aged five years and above and rated above 130. They must jump 17 fences before passing the finisher's post.

The 2-mile 4½ -furlong race is often a perfect fit for horses that find the 2-mile Queen Mother Champion Chase too short and the 3-mile 2½-furlong Gold Cup too long.

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle odds

Teahupoo is looking to regain the Stayers' Hurdle title he lost to Bob Olinger last year. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday March 6. They are subject to change.

Teahupoo (15/8)

Jockey: Paul Townsend, Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Honesty Policy (9/2

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Kabral Du Mathan (5/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Neil Smith & Alfie Smith, Trainer: Dan Skelton

Bob Olinger (13/2)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Ma Shantou (8/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mighty Acorn Stables, Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Ballyburn (12/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: RA Bartlett & David Manasseh, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Impose Toi (16/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Hewick (33/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: TJ McDonald, Trainer: John Hanlon

Wodhooh (33/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: The Sundowners Partnership, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Feet Of A Dancer (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Cathy Byrne, Trainer: Paul Nolan

Home By The Lee (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Sean O'Driscoll, Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

The Yellow Clay (40/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Bective Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Potters Charm (50/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: El Rincon, Trainer: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Doddiethegreat (66/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Kenneth Alexander, Trainer: Nicky Henderson

French Ship (80/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Wayne Clifford & Ian Gosden, Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Gowel Road (80/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Options O Syndicate, Trainer: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Gwennie May Boy (100/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Ms Gwendoline M Clarke, Trainer: Olly Murphy

Nurse Susan (100/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Colm Donlon, Trainer: Dan Skelton

Buddy One (150/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: E Lynch & TC Quinn & John J McGrath, Trainer: Paul John Gilligan

Who are the Stayers' Hurdle favourites?

Teahupoo, trained by Gordon Elliott, is looking to regain his title and is well-backed to do so. He was in scintillating form at Leopardstown in December, winning the Christmas Hurdle and beating the horse that beat him in last year's Stayers' Hurdle, Bob Olinger.

Elsewhere, Honesty Policy has been held back this season and could be rested and ready to prove his class. Kabral Du Mathan's connections will need the ground to stay relatively dry to roll the dice on his involvement in a race that will test his staying ability, but if the weather holds then expect him to be in with a shout.

Ryanair Chase odds

Fact To File is the odds-on favourite to win the Ryanair Chase once again. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday March 6. They are subject to change.

Fact To File (4/6)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Gaelic Warrior (5/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Mrs S Ricci, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Banbridge (6/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP R A Bartlett, Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Heart Wood (7/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Jonbon (8/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Impaire Et Passe (12/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Firefox (16/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Bective Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Romeo Coolio (16/1)

Romeo Coolio (16/1)
Jockey: TBC, Owner: KTDA Racing, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Il Etait Temps (20/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Hollywood Racing & Barnane Stud, Trainer: Willie Mullins

JPR One (33/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: JP Romans, Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Matata (33/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede, Trainer: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Energumene (40/1)

Energumene (40/1)
Jockey: TBC, Owner: Tony Bloom, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Master Chewy (100/1)

Master Chewy (100/1)
Jockey: TBC, Owner: Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd, Trainer: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Croke Park (150/1)

Croke Park (150/1)
Jockey: TBC, Owner: Gigginstown House Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Who are the Ryanair Chase favourites?

There's plenty of pondering for the connections to do before the entries are confirmed for the Ryanair chase, but the market is behind Willie Mullins' star Fact To File, should he skip the Gold Cup and bid for a second straight Ryanair Chase crown.

The nine-year-old bay gelding underlined his status with an impressive Irish Gold Cup win in February after dominating this race last time out.

Gaelic Warrior and Banbridge will be popular with punters, but both are well-fancied in Friday's Gold Cup so the market for this race could look very different come race day.

Gold Cup Day awaits

Mark Walsh rode Inothewayurthinkin to Gold Cup glory last year and JP McManus is hoping his horse can do so again in 2026. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

After three days of drama-filled action, Friday brings the Cheltenham Festival's blue riband event: the Gold Cup.

The iconic race provides an opportunity for those looking to write their names into the annals of racing history.

In what looks set to be an open race, Gaelic Warrior, Jango Baie and Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man are among the favourites, with Galopin Des Champs and Inothewayurthinkin set to do battle once more.

