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The 2026 Cheltenham Festival's big day has been and gone and Gaelic Warrior has become the latest winner of the Gold Cup.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man was well-fancied, but in the end it was Willie Mullins' Gaelic Warrior who beat Jango Baie, and Inothewayurthinkin up the hill.

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This year's Festival has been one for the bookmakers with plenty of favourites coming up short and runners such as 33/1 Home By The Lee taking the Stayers' Hurdle and 40/1 White Noise winning the Mares' Novices' Hurdle on Thursday.

Plenty of punters were trying to claw back some of their losses on Friday.

All eyes were on Redknapp's The Jukebox Man but the eight-year-old bay gelding couldn't quite repeat his King George heroics in the Festival's blue riband event, the Gold Cup.

The signs were good: Jockey Ben Jones and trainer Ben Pauling linked up on Thursday as Meetmebythesea took the Jack Richards Chase.

But with Gaelic Warrior, Jango Baie, Inothewayurthinkin and more to beat, Redknapp's horse had too much to and couldn't pull off the story of this year's Festival.

Who knows? Perhaps that frees up Redknapp to pause his racing aspirations and step back into the Spurs hot seat...