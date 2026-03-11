Cheltenham Festival 2026 As it happened: Il Etait Temps takes the Queen Mother Champion Chase for Willie Mullins

Open Extended Reactions

After a thrilling Champion Day Tuesday, the 2026 Cheltenham Festival moves onto its second day -- Ladies Day, which promises to deliver more of the same incredible drama.

You can follow every single race throughout the Festival on ESPN, with all seven races from Ladies Day on Wednesday covered right here.

The racing kicked off at 1.20 p.m. with the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Hurdle and it was Willie Mullins who struck with King Rasko Grey, ridden expertly by Paul Townend, who took his 40th winner at the Festival.

Focus quickly turned to the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, another Grade 1 race, which saw Mullins go two from two as another 11/1 shot Kitzbuhel storm to victory having led from the start.

At 2.40 p.m. we had a huge field of 24 in the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle and it was favourite Jingko Blue who pulled away to claim that.

The most unique race of the Festival came at 3.20 p.m. in the form of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase and once again Gavin Cromwell was the winning trainer but it was not Stumptown as many expected, with Final Orders winning after leading from the off.

In the feature race of Ladies Day, odds-on favourite Majborough was well-beaten by stablemate Il Etait Temps who pulled away to a massive win for Mullins and Townend, who edged closer to Barry Geraghty's 43 Festival wins.

The racing was not done there though, with the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual always an entertaining race and it delivered once again as 66/1 shot Martator beat reigning champion Jazzy Matty by a nose on the line.

And the day was all wrapped up by another unique Cheltenham race -- the Champion Bumper, which is the only race of the Festival that is not over hurdles or fences and is flat -- and it was Irish Champion flat jockey Colin Keane who rode The Mourne Rambler to glory for Noel Meade.