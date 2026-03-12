Cheltenham Festival in pictures: Prestbury Park turns green for St Patrick's Thursday

As one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar, the Cheltenham Festival has the country's best photographers jostling to capture the drama and glory of National Hunt racing's flagship festival.
Punters, racing aficionados and a host of celebrities have donned their glad rags and descended upon the Gloucestershire town to catch a glimpse of the sporting drama.
Harry Redknapp and Sir Alex Ferguson have horses in the running and they've been rubbing shoulders with plenty of other recognisable faces from sport, politics and the arts.
St Patrick's Thursday
There was a sea of green at Cheltenham on Thursday as punters got into the St Patrick's Day spirit.
The wind claimed a few early victims, with hats flying off heads as conditions changed for the worse at Prestbury Park.
Jack Kennedy celebrated aboard Wodhooh in the Mares Hurdle as Gordon Elliott finally landed a winner at this year's Festival.
Gemma Collins presented the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle trophies to winning connections of Home By The Lee.
It was a day for the Irish on St Patrick's Thursday at Cheltenham.
Heart Wood was led back to the winner's enclosure following victory for Henry de Bromhead in the Ryanair Chase.
Rain was a constant factor on Thursday as horses and punters alike were affected.
Jockey Paul Townend showed the aftermath of racing in the testing Cheltenham conditions.
Ladies Day
HRH Queen Camilla chatted to the queen of Cheltenham, Rachael Blackmore, on Ladies Day.
Fascinators were the item of the day as Ladies Day made its long awaited return to the Cheltenham Festival.
Il Etait Temps took the Queen Mother Champion Chase, to the delight of all connections.
Queen Camilla spoke to two members of the England Women's Rugby World Cup winning side -- captain Zoe Aldcroft and scrum-half Natasha Hunt.
There was a wide array of splendid headwear on display on the second day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.
England rugby legend Jeremy Guscott was one of several sporting icons who took to Prestbury Park for Ladies Day.
Final Orders took the unique Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase for Gavin Cromwell.
For some the conditions were better suited to a fur hat rather than a fascinator.
Champion Day
Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall swapped the oche for Prestbury Park on Champion Day.
Jordan Pickford was one of the 57,000 horse racing fans who took to Prestbury Park for the opening day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.
The first punters through the Cheltenham gates basked in glorious sunshine.
Zara and Mike Tindall ensured there was a Royal presence at Prestbury Park.
Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth greeted owner Rich Ricci with winning jockey Paul Townend in the winner's enclosure.
Connections of National Hunt Challenge Cup, including trainer Nicky Henderson, celebrated Holloway Queen's victory.
Owner JP McManus had two winners on his 75th birthday.
Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson had two winners each on the opening day of the Festival.