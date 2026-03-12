Cheltenham Festival in pictures: Prestbury Park turns green for St Patrick's Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

As one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar, the Cheltenham Festival has the country's best photographers jostling to capture the drama and glory of National Hunt racing's flagship festival.

Punters, racing aficionados and a host of celebrities have donned their glad rags and descended upon the Gloucestershire town to catch a glimpse of the sporting drama.

Harry Redknapp and Sir Alex Ferguson have horses in the running and they've been rubbing shoulders with plenty of other recognisable faces from sport, politics and the arts.

St Patrick's Thursday

Michael Steele/Getty Images

There was a sea of green at Cheltenham on Thursday as punters got into the St Patrick's Day spirit.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The wind claimed a few early victims, with hats flying off heads as conditions changed for the worse at Prestbury Park.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jack Kennedy celebrated aboard Wodhooh in the Mares Hurdle as Gordon Elliott finally landed a winner at this year's Festival.

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Gemma Collins presented the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle trophies to winning connections of Home By The Lee.

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

It was a day for the Irish on St Patrick's Thursday at Cheltenham.

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Heart Wood was led back to the winner's enclosure following victory for Henry de Bromhead in the Ryanair Chase.

Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Rain was a constant factor on Thursday as horses and punters alike were affected.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jockey Paul Townend showed the aftermath of racing in the testing Cheltenham conditions.

Ladies Day

Michael Steele/Getty Images

HRH Queen Camilla chatted to the queen of Cheltenham, Rachael Blackmore, on Ladies Day.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Fascinators were the item of the day as Ladies Day made its long awaited return to the Cheltenham Festival.

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Il Etait Temps took the Queen Mother Champion Chase, to the delight of all connections.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Queen Camilla spoke to two members of the England Women's Rugby World Cup winning side -- captain Zoe Aldcroft and scrum-half Natasha Hunt.

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

There was a wide array of splendid headwear on display on the second day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

England rugby legend Jeremy Guscott was one of several sporting icons who took to Prestbury Park for Ladies Day.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Final Orders took the unique Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase for Gavin Cromwell.

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

For some the conditions were better suited to a fur hat rather than a fascinator.

Champion Day

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall swapped the oche for Prestbury Park on Champion Day.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Jordan Pickford was one of the 57,000 horse racing fans who took to Prestbury Park for the opening day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The first punters through the Cheltenham gates basked in glorious sunshine.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Zara and Mike Tindall ensured there was a Royal presence at Prestbury Park.

Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth greeted owner Rich Ricci with winning jockey Paul Townend in the winner's enclosure.

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Connections of National Hunt Challenge Cup, including trainer Nicky Henderson, celebrated Holloway Queen's victory.

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Owner JP McManus had two winners on his 75th birthday.

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson had two winners each on the opening day of the Festival.