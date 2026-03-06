Cheltenham Festival 2026: Champion Day race times, weather, going, odds, favourites, more

Open Extended Reactions

The big day is right around the corner and it's nearly time to dive into the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

We will hear our first roar at the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and from then it is non-stop action for four days on Cheltenham's hallowed turf.

Champion Day, as the opening day is known, is highlighted by the feature race of the day -- The Champion Hurdle, a race that is sure to excite once more.

Tuesday's racecard

All times GMT

1.20 p.m. The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m abt 1/3f

2.00 p.m. The Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase (Grade 1) Abt 2m

2.40 p.m. The McCoys Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Registered as the Fred Winter) (Premier Handicap) 2m abt 1/2f

3.20 p.m. The Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m 1f

4.00 p.m. The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m abt 1/2f

4.40 p.m. The Sun Racing Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap) 2m abt 4f

5.20 p.m. The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Novices' Handicap Steeple Chase) (Class 2) 3m abt 6f

Going and weather at Cheltenham on Tuesday

The wet winter is finally giving way to some sunshine and dry spells and as a result the going has improved from Soft to Good to Soft.

And there's good news for racegoers with Tuesday set to stay mainly dry with highs of 14°C and a low of 8°C.

However, there is a chance of a shower in the early afternoon and there is due to be some rain overnight into Wednesday which could soften up the ground for Ladies Day.

Champion Hurdle race info

The winner of Tuesday's Champion Hurdle will pocket more than a quarter of a million pounds. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Champion Hurdle is the biggest race of the first day of the Cheltenham Festival and it has helped burnish the legends of some of the most iconic horses in the sport.

The race is run over 2 miles and 87 yards and is only for horses aged four years old and up, with eight hurdles separating them from the start line and the finish.

As the biggest race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival, it is one that captures the attention of horse racing lovers across the globe.

When: Tuesday, March 10 at 4 p.m. GMT

Where: Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire

Champion Hurdle odds

With five wins from six starts over hurdles, Dan Skelton's The New Lion is the favourite for this year's Champion Hurdle. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday March 6. They are subject to change.

The New Lion (2/1)

Jockey: Harry Skelton. Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Dan Skelton

Lossiemouth (7/2)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Sussanah Ricci, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Brighterdaysahead (5/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Gigginstown, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Golden Ace (8/1)

Jockey: Lorcan Williams, Owner: Ian Gosden, Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Poniros (12/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Tony Bloom, Trainer Willie Mullins

Alexei (16/1)

Jockey: Brendan Powell, Owner: Brocade Racing, Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Anzadam (20/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Marie Donnelly, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Tutti Quanti (20/1)

Jockey: Harry Cobden, Owner: Colm Donlon, Trainer: Harry Cobden

Workahead (100/1)

Jockey: TBC, Owner: Barry Maloney, Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Who are the favourites?

Dan Skelton's The New Lion heads the market after winning five of his six starts over hurdles. His form this season has convinced many that he is ready for the two-mile test. High-class mare Lossiemouth is close behind and with three Festival wins under her belt, including two in this race, you can see why she is favoured by many.

Brighterdaysahead could prove a shrewd pick but her defeat by Golden Ace when odds-on favourite in the Mares' Novice Hurdle two years ago still has some feeling wary. But she was impressive in the Irish Champion last time out, beating Lossiemouth, so has the pedigree to trouble her more-fancied rivals.

Golden Ace is the defending champion but she perhaps benefitted from some falls and some below-par showings from rivals last year -- the 8-year-old looks like she might need plenty to go her way once again if she's to defend her title.

What is the Champion Hurdle prize money?

There's more than a quarter of a million pounds on offer in Tuesday's feature race.

2026 place-by-place breakdown:

Winner: £253,215

2nd: £95,400

3rd: £47,745

4th: £23,850

5th: £11,970

6th: £5,985

7th: £2,970

8th: £1,530

Total: £450,000

Who has won the Champion Hurdle in recent years?

Last year, Golden Ace came from relative obscurity to capitalise on State Man's final flight fall to end the favourites' five-year winning streak. Can she triumph once again?

2025: Golden Ace -- 25/1

2024: State Man -- 2/5F

2023: Constitution Hill -- 4/11F

2022: Honeysuckle -- 8/11F

2021: Honeysuckle -- 11/10F

2020: Epatante -- 2/1F

2019: Espoir d'Allen -- 16/1

2018: Buveur d'Air -- 4/6F

2017: Buveur d'Air -- 5/1

2016: Annie Power -- 5/2F

2015: Faugheen -- 4/5F