Cheltenham Festival 2026: Ladies Day race times, weather, going odds, favourites, more

Wednesday marks the return of Ladies Day after a seven-year absence from the Festival, in which we will see the usual array of fascinators and other stylish garments taking over Cheltenham.

On the course itself, though, there is plenty to get stuck into, with three Grade 1 races and the prestigious Queen Mother Champion Chase.

With the Turners Novices' Hurdle and the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase kicking things off, it is likely to be another day to remember on Cheltenham's hallowed turf.

Wednesday's racecard

All times GMT

1.20 p.m. The Turners Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m abt 5f

2.00 p.m. The Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m abt 1f

2.40 p.m. The BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap) 2m abt 5f

3.20 p.m. The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Steeple Chase 3m abt 51/2f

4.00 p.m. The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) Abt 2m

4.40 p.m. The Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap) Abt 2m

5.20 p.m. The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (In Memory of Sir Johnny Weatherby) (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1) 2m abt 1/2f

Going and weather at Cheltenham on Wednesday

Some badly needed spring sunshine has seen the going at Prestbury Park improve from Soft to Good to Soft but with rain forecast the night before, that could change.

Showers and sunny spells are forecast until 3 p.m. but with a little luck the racing will be able to take centre-stage on Wednesday.

Highs of 13°C are forecast with a nighttime low of 7°C.

Champion Chase race info

Queen Camilla did the honours after Marine Nationale's triumph in the 2025 Champion Chase. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the most prestigious race for National Hunt two-mile chasers and is one of four championship races held across the Cheltenham week.

Open to horses aged five and over, it is run over 1 mile, 7 furlongs and 199 yards, making it one of the shortest races of the festival, but there is plenty of drama packed into the steeplechase course.

As the main race of the second day of the festival, the Champion Chase is always one to relish.

When: Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m. GMT

Where: Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire

Champion Chase odds

Majborough is the odds-on favourite to triumph in this year's Champion Chase. Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and are correct as of Friday March 6. They are subject to change.

Majborough (5/6)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Willie Mullins

L'eau Du Sud (7/2)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson, Hales, The Late J Hales, Trainer: Dan Skelton

Il Etait Temps (5/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Hollywood Racing & Barnane Stud, Trainer: Willie Mullins

Quilixios (8/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Cheveley Park Stud, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Irish Panther (20/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Jennifer Coyle & Brian P Whelan, Trainer: Eddie & Patrick Harty

Jonbon (20/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: JP McManus, Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Solness (33/1)

Jockey: TBC Owner: Bronsan Racing, Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Found A Fifty (50/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Bective Stud, Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Only By Night (50/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Robcour, Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Saint Segal (50/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Culverhill Racing Club V, Trainer: Jane Williams

Captain Guinness (100/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Declan Landy, Trainer: Henry De Bromhead

Libbery Hunter (100/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Mr & Mrs William Rucker, Trainer: Evan Williams

Brookie (200/1)

Jockey: TBC. Owner: Abigail Rugg, Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Who are the favourites?

The Irish look likely to dominate this race with Willie Mullins' Majborough the favourite following his impressive win at Leopardstown where he beat 2025 winner Marine Nationale -- who will not defend his title this year -- by 19 lengths.

Another Mullins-trained contender Il Etait Temps is ready to pounce, but while his win over Jonbon in the Tingle Creek Chase underlined his ability, his fall in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot has punters a little wary.

British hopes look likely to rest with L'Eau du Sud. He comfortably won the Shloer Chase in November -- run over the same distance (and course) as the Champion Chase. But the step up in quality here looks likely to prove his undoing -- L'Eau du Sud finished a remote third behind Champion Chase rivals Jonbon and Il Etait Temps in the Tingle Creek.

What is the Champion Chase prize money?

The winner of Wednesday's feature race will take home close to £250,000.

2026 place-by-place breakdown:

Winner: £225,080

2nd: £84,800

3rd: £42,440

4th: £21,200

5th: £10,640

6th: £5,320

7th: £2,640

8th: £1,360

Total: £400,000

Who has won the Champion Chase in recent years?

Marine Nationale came through the field to beat second-placed Jonbon by 18 lengths, but the nine-year-old bay gelding won't be returning to defend his crown.

2025: Marine Nationale -- 5/1

2024: Captain Guinness -- 17/2

2023: Energumene -- 6/5F

2022: Energumene -- 5/2

2021: Put The Kettle On -- 17/2

2020: Politologue -- 6/1

2019: Altior -- 4/11F

2018: Altior -- EvsF

2017: Special Tiara -- 11/1

2016: Sprinter Sacre -- 5/1

2015: Dodging Bullets -- 9/2