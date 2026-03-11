Cheltenham Festival horse HMS Seahorse dies after a fall

A horse at the Cheltenham Festival, HMS Seahorse, has died after suffering a fall at the last hurdle in the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle.

A statement from Cheltenham Racecourse read: "HMS Seahorse was immediately attended to by a team of expert vets during our third race of the day.

"But sadly sustained an injury when falling at the final hurdle and could not be saved. Our heartfelt condolences are with connections."

HMS Seahorse hit the final hurdle and despite the best efforts of veterinary professionals, the decision was made for the horse to be put down.

The death of the Paul Nolan-trained gelding was the second of the Festival, after Hansard died when suffering an injury on the flat in yesterday's Arkle.

Jingko Blue puts James Bowen and Nicky Henderson in front again

James Bowen quickly doubled his Cheltenham Festival haul after guiding 9-2 favourite Jingko Blue to a commanding BetMGM Cup success on Wednesday.

Backed into favouritism from a double-figure price in the morning, Bowen - who opened his Festival account in the final race on day one - was always in control aboard Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old as he made every yard.

A host of Irish challengers loomed, but Jingko Blue was never for catching as he stormed up the Cheltenham hill to give Henderson a third winner of the week.

"He's not the most straightforward horse, he's always a bit creeky, but he ran a good race in the Relkeel here on Trials day and to go and win a race like this he's earnt his corn for the year anyway that's for sure," said the the Seven Barrows handler.

"It will keep Tony Barney [owner] quiet for at least a day, then on Friday, god knows what happens [with Jango Baie in the Gold Cup]!

"This horse just couldn't jump fences and he was untidy enough over hurdles to be honest, but he was good today and it was a great piece of riding, because to make the running wasn't in plan anything!

"Even James just said he ended up there and he's actually quickened away at the end. Nobody else got into it in the end."