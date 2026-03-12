Cheltenham Festival 2026: Heart Wood wins Ryanair Chase as Home By The Lee finds Stayers' Hurdle success

Open Extended Reactions

Heart Wood eased to victory to take the Ryanair Chase in convincing style at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, Heart Wood went off a 9-2 chance after Fact To File was withdrawn and was bidding to go one better than his second-placed finish behind that horse last year.

The eight-year-old always looked comfortable and drew level with JPR One, who made the running, at the turn for home before pulling clear up the hill to register a 10-length victory over the 2-1 favourite Jonbon.

"We're delighted to get on the board. It was getting a bit sketchy there I have to admit, but that was brilliant, Darragh was brilliant on him and he jumped amazing," de Bromhead said.

Darragh O'Keefe rode Heart Wood to Ryanair Chase glory for Henry de Bromhead. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"He ran a blinder last year when we rode him to be placed, whereas this year we said we'd go out and give it a real go. He just winged fences and it was one of those dream races.

"It's getting harder and harder to win here. It's been even more competitive this week when you see the numbers in the fields.

"We have a great team at home, we all work hard and it's great to get these rewards."

Owner Brian Acheson said: "Half an hour ago I was on the floor after Teahupoo [finished sixth] in the Stayers' Hurdle and then you come back and win this -- it just shows you what a screw-up game this is!

"This fellow was always there and when the favourite came out he had a chance, but we were having such a bad week you start to talk yourself out of it.

"I'm delighted for Henry and Darragh, it's their first winner [of the week] and it's all about them -- the trainer, the jockey, the horse and the team at Knockeen."

33/1 Home By The Lee takes shock Stayers' Hurdle

Stamina came to the fore as Home By The Lee made it fifth-time-lucky in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

In a fascinating contest, J J Slevin aboard the 11-year-old urgently asked his mount to move on to Hewick's tail moving down hill but as he rounded the turn for home the pursuers were queuing up to make their challenge, with Home By The Lee already giving maximum effort.

The eye was drawn in particular to Dan Skelton's Kabral Du Mathan under a motionless Harry Skelton as he hit the front jumping the final obstacle.

However, Home By The Lee was a determined rival and as Kabral du Mathran's stride shortened, the 33-1 shot rallied bravely to see off the fast-finishing Ballyburn by a length and a quarter.

O'Brien said: "What a horse, he's never taken a lame step in his life.

"We came here just hoping for a good run and it was a fantastic ride from J J. It's great for Sean O'Driscoll (owner) and his family, they bred him and he's an 11-year-old now, they've been with him all the way through thick and thin.

Home By The Lee upset the bookies with a stunning Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, ridden by JJ Slevin. Michael Steele/Getty Images

"He's tough as nails, it's a huge team effort from everyone at home and like I said, he got a great ride off J J.

"We've raced him more often this year than what we normally have, we said we'd just get him running whereas in the past we've just kept him very fresh so maybe that helped him."

O'Brien is a former champion Flat jockey in Ireland, who has already won the Melbourne Cup on the Flat and the King George over jumps.

He went on: "The Cheltenham Festival is special, it's just great to be here with good horses that can run well and have chances -- to have a winner makes it even more special.

"He loves his job, that's how we keep him sweet.

"When he went novice chasing he lost his way a little bit and had a few disappointing runs, he'd got a little bit bored and I said to Sean it was probably time for him to have a change of scenery.

"Thankfully Sean said he was happy to stick with me, we changed a few things at home but to think he could win the Stayers' Hurdle at the fifth attempt was probably a stretch, but he's been a superstar for all of us in the yard."