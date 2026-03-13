Cheltenham Festival 2026: Gaelic Warrior romps to Gold Cup as Willie Mullins completes double

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Gaelic Warrior romped to Gold Cup glory with an emphatic 10-length victory on Sunday as trainer Willie Mullins completed a Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

A sole runner for Mullins in the most prestigious race on the National Hunt calendar, the 11-4 joint-favourite was ridden by Paul Townend and shared his position at the head of the market with Nicky Henderson's Jango Baie.

Rebecca Curtis' Haiti Couleurs took up the running for Wales but faded turning for home, while Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man travelled well for a long way and might have had his owner dreaming before he too faded, as Gaelic Warrior swept ahead to win by eight lengths from Jango Baie.

Inothewayurthinkin ran a big race in third in his attempt to defend this crown.

"We thought he travelled well, which he did until two out," Redknapp said. "I was looking at Gaelic Warrior behind him and he was going well as well and the two of them turned for home.

"The winner was fantastic, wasn't he? Really impressive in the end. I think he's [The Jukebox Man] has got a little wind problem that we need to sort out, Ben came back and said that after. But the winner was impressive. No excuses."

Gaelic Warrior's triumph gave both jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins their fifth Gold Cups wins. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Winning his fifth Gold Cup after two wins each with Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs, Mullins was quick to pay tribute to Townend: "He's such a cool jockey and a superb horse, it was a hell of a performance. Rich [Ricci, owner] has already won the Champion Hurdle this week and Paul won that and the Champion Chase, it's incredible.

"It was an extraordinary performance and I'm delighted for the Riccis, I think they are the first owners to win the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup in the same season.

"I'm delighted for Paul, he was so cool on him. Could you imagine what was going through his head going to the last fence, I can only tell you what was going through mine, but we won't talk about that now! We've had so many last-fence mishaps here.

"The way he did it was spectacular, very dominant. He can be keen, but Paul got everything right and the horse put in a tremendous round of jumping. When you pair that with his ability it's fantastic for owner and jockey."

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Ricci owns the winner with his wife, Susannah, and, as Mullins alluded to, celebrated Champion Hurdle glory with Lossiemouth on Tuesday.

"I've been trying to win this race for 21 years, it's brilliant, magic. These people are so lovely to me," he said.

"It was a great ride by Paul. I haven't seen the race, but I've heard it was! It's been a great week, incredible, great racing, great winners, a good race today. I'm pleased for the horse. We try to buy Gold Cup winners, but we've never managed it before today.

"We've reached the mountain, but I love the game, it's kept me involved all these years, the passion of the people. They take me as they find me, I'm not the easiest man, I'm an American, I'm loud, obnoxious, this that and the other, but the people have been good to me and long may it last."