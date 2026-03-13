Cheltenham Festival great Envoi Allen dies after Gold Cup

Three-time Cheltenham Festival winner Envoi Allen died shortly after the culmination of the 2026 Gold Cup after collapsing on his way back to the paddock after the race.

The 12-year-old won the 2019 Champion Bumper, the 2020 Novices' Hurdle and the 2023 Ryanair Chase.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained horse finished the Gold Cup in ninth place after going off as a 33/1 shot but as he was being led off the course, he collapsed.

The green tent was put up and veterinarian professionals rushed to his aid but he could not be saved. The Gold Cup was planned to be the final start of his stellar career.

Envoi Allen was one of two horses to die on Gold Cup Day. Saint Le Fort suffered a fatal fall in the closing event on the final day of the Festival -- the fourth death over the four days of the showpiece meeting.

Hansard suffered an injury in the Arkle which forced him to be put down and HMS Seahorse died following a bad fall on Wednesday.

The horses' deaths have prompted criticism from animal welfare charities.

The British Horseracing Authority's director of equine regulation safety and welfare James Given said each incident will be examined in depth as part of standard protocol.

Information from PA contributed to this story