Cheltenham Festival 2026: British Horseracing Authority says deaths to be examined

Saint Le Fort suffered a fatal fall in the closing event on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, the fourth death over the four days of the showpiece meeting.

The Philip Fenton-trained runner came down at the final flight in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, adding to the fatal fall of HMS Seahorse in Wednesday's BetMGM Cup and the injury sustained by Hansard when running in Tuesday's Arkle.

Envoi Allen was also a fatality on the last day of the Festival, as the 12-year-old collapsed and died after safely negotiating the Cheltenham Gold Cup course.

The British Horseracing Authority's director of equine regulation safety and welfare James Given underlined each incident will be examined in depth as part of standard protocol.

- Cheltenham great Envoi Allen tragically passes away following Gold Cup

He said: "We are all devastated about the fatal injuries this week and our thoughts are with everyone connected with the horses.

"All runners at the Festival are provided with an extensive and thorough check by vets at the racecourse before competing.

"As a result of British racing's commitment to reducing avoidable risk, the fatal injury rate has reduced to fewer than five in every 1,000 runners. The fatality rate at Cheltenham Racecourse in the past five years is exactly in line with this.

"However, we never just accept these injury rates. As with any fatal injury, these incidents will now be looked at in detail through our fatality review process, which is part of the sport's commitment to ongoing improvements in racehorse safety.

"Risk can never be entirely eliminated. British racing is transparent about the risks involved in the sport and publishes data regarding injury rates on its website at HorsePWR.co.uk."