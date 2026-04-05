2026 Grand National: Date, time, horses, odds, favourites, how to watch, more

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With the 2026 Cheltenham Festival in the rear-view mirror, the eyes of the horseracing world are turning to the biggest race in the country's calendar: the Grand National.

As a near-190-year-old fixture of the British sporting calendar, the Grand National captures the imagination of both occasional punters and seasoned form studiers and this year will be no different.

Last year's champion Nick Rockett is returning to defend his crown, while 2024 champion and last year's runner-up I Am Maximus is the bookies' favourite once again.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big one.

All times BST

Grand National date, time, location, race info

More than 150,000 spectators will attend the three-day meeting at Aintree, with around 70,000 watching the Grand National unfold with their own eyes. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Run over 4 miles, 2½ furlongs -- one of the longest races on the calendar -- the Grand National will see 34 horses race for a place in the history books.

Horses will be asked to jump 30 fences (16 on the first lap of the course and 14 on the second) before the sprint to the winning post. Some jumps, such as Becher's Brook and The Chair, have a fearsome reputation. Over time, alterations to fences including softening of the structure and lowering of the heights have been made with the aim of making them safer for horses and riders.

Mr Frisk is the holder of the fastest time on record (8 minutes, 47.8 seconds) and the chances of that being broken depends on the firmness of the ground at Aintree come April 11. The winners usually comes home in around 9 minutes, 10 seconds.

When: Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m. BST

Where: Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

Full race schedule

Day 1: Opening Day (Thursday, April 9)

1.45 p.m: The Boodles Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle Race (Class 1, Grade 1)

2.20 p.m: The William Hill Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1, Grade 1)

2.55 p.m: The Aintree Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1, Grade 1) (GBB Race)

3.30 p.m: The Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Steeple Chase (Class 2)

4.05 p.m: The William Hill Aintree Hurdle Race (Class 1, Grade 1)

4.40 p.m: The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1, Prem Handicap)

5.15 p.m: The Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Class 1, Grade 2).

4.05 p.m BST -- The William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class 1) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Day 2: Ladies Day (Friday, April 10)

1.45 p.m: Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

2.20 p.m: William Hill Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f

2.55 p.m: Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

3.30 p.m: My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05 p.m: Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase 2m 5f

4.40 p.m: Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f

5.15 p.m: Hallgarten and Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle 2m ½f

Day 3: Grand National Day (Saturday, April 11)

1.20 p.m: William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle 3m ½f

1.55 p.m: Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.30 p.m: William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase 3m 1f

3.05 p.m: Liverpool Hurdle 3m ½f

4 p.m: Randox Grand National 4m 2½f

5 p.m: Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m

5.35 p.m: Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 1f

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How to watch the Grand National

You can follow ESPN's Grand National live blog on the day of the big race.

The entire three-day festival will be shown on ITVX and Racing TV, while Saturday's Grand National race which starts at 4 p.m. will be shown on ITV1.

Grand National 2026 odds

I Am Maximus won in 2024 but was a valiant second when carrying a lot of weight last time out. Michael Steele/Getty Images

The following 55 horses have been entered for the Grand National ahead of confirmations and final declarations. A maximum field of 34 is permitted. The final 34 runners will be confirmed on Wednesday April 8, 72 hours before the race itself.

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and appear as of Wednesday, April 1. They are subject to change.

I Am Maximus, 15/2

Grangeclare West, 10/1

Jagwar, 10/1

Haiti Couleurs, 12/1

Iroko, 12/1

Johnnywho, 16/1

Nick Rockett, 16/1

Oscars Brother, 16/1

Panic Attack, 18/1

Gerri Colombe, 20/1

Monty's Star, 20/1

Captain Cody, 25/1

Final Orders, 25/1

Gorgeous Tom, 25/1

Stellar Story, 25/1

Jordans, 28/1

Favori De Champdou, 33/1

Now Is The Hour, 33/1

Quai De Bourbon, 33/1

Spillane's Tower, 33/1

Three Card Brag, 40/1

Answer to Kayf, 50/1

Banbridge, 50/1

Firefox, 50/1

Lecky Watson, 50/1

Perceval Legallois, 50/1

Spanish Harlem, 50/1

High Class Hero, 66/1

Imperial Saint, 66/1

Twig, 66/1

Champ Kiely, 80/1

Mr Vango, 80/1

Ain't That A Shame, 100/1

Amirite, 100/1

Anyway, 100/1

Beauport, 100/1

Blaze The Way, 100/1

Buddy One, 100/1

Deep Cave, 100/1

French Dynamite, 100/1

Hyland, 100/1

L'Homme Presse, 100/1

Marble Sands, 100/1

Monbeg Genius, 100/1

Pied Piper, 100/1

Soul Icon, 100/1

The Real Whacker, 100/1

Top Of The Bill, 100/1

Yeah Man, 100/1

Harry Des Ongrais, 150/1

Shanbally Kid, 150/1

The Short Go, 150/1

Will Do, 150/1

In D'Or, 200/1

Weveallbeencaught, 200/1

Who are the favourites?

Johnnywho got the better of Jagwar in the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on March 10. Michael Steele/Getty Images

It comes as little surprise that Willie Mullins' I am Maximus is once again regarded as the favourite. The 10-year-old bay gelding was champion in 2014 but came up just short last time out under a big weight. He looked good but not great at the Irish Gold Cup in February but a horse aged 10 or older has not won the Grand National since 2014 and he will run with the top weight of 11st 12lbs for the second year in a row.

Another under Mullins' guidance, Grangeclare West is a popular pick having finished three lengths behind Nick Rockett in last year's race. A mistake at the last -- proving something of a habit for the 10-year-old -- cost him then, but he got away with it when winning the Bobbyjo Chase in February.

Jagwar has shown plenty of promise but whether he has the staying power to win this marathon is anyone's guess. Mark Walsh is set to ride the gelding in his last Grand National.

Coming from the back of the field at the first fence to finish fourth in last year's renewal, Iroko is back to stake his claim. He looked the favourite for this year's race after coming in second behind King George winner The Jukebox Man at Haydock and then getting the better of Firefox at Ascot before Christmas, but a disappointing showing in the Ultima has seen JP McManus' horse drift in the market.

Elsewhere, Haiti Couleurs is looking to become the first Welsh-trained Grand National winner since Kirkland in 1905 and looks to have the tools to do so. Johnnywho beat Jagwar to the Ultima at Cheltenham in what was his first outing since a wind operation and represents a tempting comeback story.

Nick Rockett's triumph last year has left him saddled with weight and the reigning champion may be slightly undercooked heading into this one.

What is the prize money?

There is a total prize fund of £1 million for the Grand National. Owners typically take around 80% of any winnings with the remainder shared between trainers, jockeys and other staff back at the winner's stables.

Winner: £500,000

Second: £200,000

Third: £100,000

Fourth: £65,000

Fifth: £40,000

Sixth: £30,000

Seventh: £20,000

Eighth: £ 15,000

Ninth: £10,000

10th: £5,000

Recent Grand National winners:

Davy Russell rode Tiger Roll (right) to consecutive Grand National triumphs. Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

A version of the Grand National has been officially run since 1839 when Lottery was victorious.

2025: Nick Rockett, 33/1

T: Willie Mullins, J: Patrick Mullins, O: Steward and Sadie Andrew

2024: I Am Maximus, 7/1

T: Willie Mullins, J: Paul Townend, O: JP McManus

2023: Corach Rambler, 8/1

T: Lucinda Russell, J: Derek Fox, O: The Ramblers

2022: Noble Yeats, 50/1

T: Emmet Mullins, J: Sam Waley-Cohen, O: Robert Waley-Cohen

2021: Minella Times, 11/1

T: Henry De Bromhead, J: Rachael Blackmore, O: JP McManus

2020: Cancelled (Covid-19)

2019: Tiger Roll, 4/1

T: Gordon Elliott, J: Davy Russell, O: Gigginstown House Stud

2018: Tiger Roll, 14/1

T: Gordon Elliott, J: Davy Russell, O: Gigginstown House Stud

2017: One For Arthur, 14/1

T: Lucinda Russell, J: Derek Fox, O: Deborah Thomson & Belinda McClung

2016: Rule The World, 33/1

T: Mouse Morris, J: David Mullins, O: Gigginstown House Stud

2015: Many Clouds, 25/1

T: Oliver Sherwood, J: Leighton Aspell, O: Trevor Hemmings