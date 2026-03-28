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          Magnitude wins $12 million Dubai Gold Cup

          • Associated Press
          Mar 28, 2026, 06:50 PM

          DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War.

          The 4-year-old American horse, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Steven Asmussen, successfully resisted a determined effort from Japan's Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai on board, to win the almost $7 million first prize.

          Meydaan was third, followed by Imperial Emperor, both Irish horses.

          There was a total of €12 million in prize money for the 9-horse race.