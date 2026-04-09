I Am Maximus: Beginner's Guide to 2026 Grand National favourite

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The 2026 Grand National is right around the corner and, as it stands, I Am Maximus is the bookies' favourite for the second year in a row.

Champion in 2024 and narrowly beaten last time out, the 10-year-old bay gelding is looking to join an illustrious list of two-time winners by winning the big race at Aintree.

While he is well-backed to be the horse led into the winners' enclosure come 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, I Am Maximus will have to negotiate more than his fair share of pitfalls to attain immortality.

- Grand National explained: Date, time, horses, odds, more

I Am Maximus info

I Am Maximus, pictured here in December 2023, is attempting to emulate Red Rum in this year's Grand National. Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Age: 10 (foaled March 27, 2016)

Sex: Bay Gelding

Breeding: Authorized (IRE) - Polysheba (FR)

Jockey: Grand National jockey bookings TBC

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Owner: JP McManus (purchased from Mike Grech in March 2023)

Form: 8292-5

Weight carrying: 11st. 12lb

Grand National record:

2025

Was second to Nick Rockett as 10-1 joint favourite. Beaten by 2½ lengths.

2024

Won with a starting price of 11-4. Beat second-placed Delta Work by 7½ lengths.

Why is I Am Maximus the Grand National favourite?

Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to Grand National glory two years ago. Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

With 30 fences to jump along the 4-mile, 2½-furlong course, the Grand National asks more from its huge list of runners than any other race on the calendar. The question surrounding every fancied entry is whether they can handle the fences and the distance, as well as everything else that comes with racing in front of a fervent capacity crowd at Aintree. Therefore, a horse that has proven ability in the race is always going to be well-backed by punters.

I Am Maximus, a proven, top-rated chaser, won decisively ahead of some high-class rivals in 2024 and was only narrowly beaten by Nick Rockett last year despite carrying a big weight.

Running in the familiar colours of JP McManus, the 10-year-old is under the tutelage of one of the sport's top trainers, Willie Mullins.

I Am Maximus' 2024 Grand National success played a big part in helping Mullins become the first Irish-based trainer to be crowned champion Jump trainer in the UK since Vincent O'Brien 70 years earlier.

Last year's winner Nick Rockett was also trained by Mullins. He was also responsible for Grangeclare West (third), Meetingofthewaters (fifth), Minella Cocooner (seventh), and Appreciate It (21st).

Following Nick Rockett's withdrawal from this year's race, Mullins has eight runners in Saturday's renewal.

Why might it be risky to back I Am Maximus?

I Am Maximus will need to make history if the horse is to win his second Grand National. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

I Am Maximus has been assigned top weight (11st. 12lb) by the handicapper, owing to his performances in the last two renewals. Running under that extra weight is going to be a big drain on the 10-year-old's body as he attempts to traverse the marathon race. However, I Am Maximus was also carrying top weight last year when he finished a narrow second.

The last horse to win under top weight was the legendary Red Rum who did so in 1974 for the second of his three Grand National victories. Red Rum, who is buried next to the winning post at Aintree won under a maximum 12st on that day.

Trainer Willie Mullins was expecting his horse to be burdened with the extra burden.

"It's top weight and it's tough, but we had an idea that it would be," Mullins said. "My worry is that sometimes when they go back, they don't like it, but he looked to love it last year so hopefully he'll come back and be as good as he was last year."

Additionally, the chaotic nature of the Grand National can clip the wings of the greatest horses. As well as the 30 fences, I Am Maximus will likely have to navigate heavy traffic, fallers and riderless horses if he is to triumph once again.

I Am Maximus was second to Affordale Fury in the Savills Chase in the last days of 2025 and looked good -- but not great -- at the Irish Gold Cup in February, finishing fifth.

Two other factors to bear in mind: a horse aged 10 or older has not won the Grand National since 2014. Only seven horses in history have won the Grand National more than once.

Who are I Am Maximus' biggest rivals?

I Am Maximus (left) finished second to Nick Rockett (centre) in 2025, while Grangeclare West (right) came home in third. Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

I Am Maximus finished second last year between stablemates Nick Rockett and Grangeclare West.

Nick Rockett was withdrawn from the race on Thursday having been reported due to coughing -- backers of Mullins' other horses, including I Am Maximus, will be hoping that there isn't a bug doing the rounds at the stables.

Jagwar, another owned by JP McManus, is a high-class operator but unlike some of the other runners, he is a relative unknown at this distance so requires something of a leap of faith from punters.

Another returning this year, Iroko looked likely to set off as favourite but a disappointing showing in the Ultima caused him to drift a little in the market. He showed plenty of guts to come from from the back of the field at the first fence to finish fourth in 2025.

The handicapper has seen fit to saddle Haiti Couleurs with 11st. 10lb, but Rebecca Curtis' horse showed he can carry it when winning the Welsh Grand National on Dec. 27.

Elsewhere, Panic Attack is looking to become the first mare to emerge victorious since Nickel Coin in 1951 and looks to have the tools to do so. Johnnywho was the winner of the Ultima at Cheltenham, beating Jagwar, and seems well-placed to challenge here.

The Grand National course

When: 4 p.m. BST. Saturday April 11, 2026

Where: Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

Horses will be asked to jump 30 fences along the 4-mile, 2½-furlong course at Aintree. PA Graphics

Grand National 2026 odds

Paul Townend rode I Am Maximus to Grand National glory two years ago. Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The following 34 runners have been declared for the Grand National.

Note: Odds are courtesy of Bet365 and appear as of Thursday, April 9. They are subject to change.

I Am Maximus, 13/2

(J: Paul Townend, T: Willie Mullins, O: Claudio Michael Grech)

Grangeclare West, 8/1

(J: Patrick Mullins, T: Willie Mullins, O: Cheveley Park Stud)

Panic Attack, 17/2

(J: Harry Skelton, T: Dan Skelton, O: Bryan Drew)

Jagwar, 9/1

(J: Mark Walsh, T: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, O: JP McManus)

Iroko, 11/1

(J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr., T: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, O: JP McManus)

Johnnywho, 11/1

(J: Richie McLernon, T: Jonjo and AJ O'Neill, O: JP McManus)

Haiti Couleurs, 14/1

(J: Sean Bowen, T: Rebecca Curtis, O: Conyers, McDermott And Prowting)

Oscars Brother, 14/1

(J: Daniel King, T: Connor King, O: JP McManus)

Captain Cody, 14/1

(J: Jonathan Burke, T: Willie Mullins, O: Vincent Caldwell and Angela Shamoon and Mrs A Shamoon Ibgi)

Monty's Star, 18/1

(J: Darragh O'Keeffe, T: Henry De Bromhead, O: Barry Maloney)

Gerri Colombe, 22/1

(J: Jack Kennedy, T: Gordon Elliott, O: Robcour)

Stellar Story, 22/1

(J: Robert Dunne, T: Gordon Elliott, O: Gigginstown House Stud)

Gorgeous Tom, 22/1

(J: Sean Flanagan, T: Henry De Bromhead, O: Envirogreen Housing Services Ltd)

Final Orders, 22/1

(J: Conor Stone-Walsh, T: Gavin Cromwell, O: C M D Syndicate)

Jordans, 25/1

(J: Ben Jones, T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, O: Cheeky Pups Syndicate)

Spillane's Tower, 28/1

(J: Simon Torrens, T: James Joseph Mangan, O: JP McManus)

Champ Kiely, 28/1

(J: Danny Mullins, T: Willie Mullins, O: Miss M A Masterson)

Favori De Champdou, 28/1

(J: Danny Gilligan, T: Gordon Elliott, O: Gigginstown House Stud)

Perceval Legallois, 28/1

(J: Harry Cobden, T: Gavin Cromwell, O: JP McManus)

Quai De Bourbon, 28/1

(J: Donagh Meyler, T: Willie Mullins, O: Gigginstown House Stud)

Spanish Harlem, 33/1

(J: Brian Hayes, T: Willie Mullins, O: Dr S P Fitzgerald)

Lecky Watson, 33/1

(J: Sean O'Keeffe, T: Willie Mullins, O: Slaneyville Syndicate)

Banbridge, 40/1

(J: JJ Slevin, T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, O: R A Bartlett)

Twig, 40/1

(J: Beau Morgan, T: Ben Pauling, O: Mrs Georgia Morgan)

Firefox, 50/1

(J: Keith Donoghue, T: Gordon Elliott, O: Bective Stud)

Three Card Brag, 50/1

(J: Jordan Gainford, T: Gordon Elliott, O: McNeill Family & Patrick and Scott Bryceland)

High Class Hero, 501

(J: James Bowen, T: Willie Mullins, O: Sullivan Group Limited and P Crowley and Neill Hughes)

Answer To Kayf, 50/1

(J: John Shinnick T: Terence O'Brien, O: Denis A O'Connor)

Mr Vango, 66/1

(J: Jack Tudor, T: Mrs Sara V Bradstock, O: Cracker And Smodge Partnership)

The Real Whacker, 80/1

(J: Gavin Sheehan, T: Patrick Neville, O: Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price)

Top of The Bill, 80/1

(J: Toby McCain-Mitchell, T: Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, O: Charles C Walker)

Beauport, 100/1

(J: Sam Twiston-Davies, T: Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, O: Bryan & Philippa Burrough)

Marble Sands, 100/1

(J: Kielan Woods, T: David Killahena and Graeme McPherson, O: DL Adams, JA Adams and G McPherson)

Pied Piper, 100/1

(J: TBC, T: Gordon Elliott, O: Mrs M Roden and Mrs R Nolan)

Reserves:

Imperial Saint, 66/1

(J: Callum Pritchard, T: Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, O: Richard Johnson Racing Imperial Saint)

Amirite, 80/1

(J: TBC, T: Henry De Bromhead, O: Patrick Hale)

Deep Cave, 100/1

(J: TBC, T: Christian Williams, O: Sue Howell)

Ain't That A Shame, 125/1

(J: Jack Andrews, T: Tom Ellis, O: Eventmasters Racing)

Buddy One, 125/1

(J: TBC, T: Paul John Gilligan, O: E Lynch and T C Quinn and John J McGrath)

Non-runners

Nick Rockett (self certificate, coughing)

(J: Tom Bellamy, T: Willie Mullins, O: Stewart & Sadie Andrew)

Want to know more about the 2026 Grand National? Get up to speed with our guide to the big race at Aintree.