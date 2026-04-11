Grand National 2026 LIVE: Latest horse racing updates from Aintree

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Aintree plays host to the annual horse racing extravaganza. PETER POWELL / AFP via Getty Images

Panic Attack? I Am Maximus? Grangeclare West? An unfancied outsider? After weeks of build-up and last-minute form studying, Grand National day is finally upon us -- and you can follow it live with ESPN.

A highlight of the sporting calendar that attracts punters old and new, this year's Grand National could see history made at Aintree.

I Am Maximus is looking to become the first horse since Red Rum to regain his crown and win under top weight, while Panic Attack is hoping to be the first mare to win the famous race since Nickel Coin in 1951.

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A late surge in the market has seen Dan Skelton's Panic Attack installed as the favourite for Saturday's big race.

Panic Attack has enjoyed a stellar year and could suit the step up in trip -- if the 10-year-old wins, she will be the first mare to win the race for 75 years.

I Am Maximus was leading the market for the second year in a row, but a late dip in interest -- perhaps as a result of the coughing that ruled stablematem and last year's winner, Nick Rockett out today -- has seen the 2024 champion drift to odds of around 8-1.

Whatever the result, the near-190-year-old Grand National is a celebration of all things horse racing and it promises to be another corker.

That said, organisers will be hoping all runners make it around safely amid growing criticism from animal rights groups, particularly after Gold Dancer's death after winning on Friday.