Sir Alex Ferguson wins on Merseyside as Wade Out victorious at Aintree

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Sir Alex Ferguson claimed a victory on Grand National day, as Wade Out made a successful return to the smaller obstacles in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Aintree.

The former Manchester United manager is one of the seven-year-old's group of owners and he was sent off 18-1 having spent this season over fences.

However, fitted with first-time blinkers by trainer Olly Murphy he proved a reformed character, racing with plenty of zest and surging to a commanding success in the hands of Gavin Sheehan.

Stablemate Hold The Serve was sent off the 100-30 favourite but could only finish fifth.

Wade Out won in the Williams Hill Handicap Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday. Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Winning trainer Murphy said: "I thought he'd win the National Hunt Chase but he laughed at me for the whole three miles and five furlongs, so we sent him back over hurdles and put a set of blinkers on and he's turned a competitive field into a rout.

"I thought he might win but not in that fashion. He's a horse who has always had loads of ability.

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"We'll train him as a staying hurdler now, he's not over-big so jumping fences has probably been a big effort for him.

"We all want winners here. I huffed and puffed yesterday and didn't get anywhere, so it's great to get a winner today."

The race was marred by a fatal injury sustained by Get On George, with the Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith-trained gelding euthanised after going wrong on the flat.