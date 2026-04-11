Grand National 2026 result: I am Maximus regains title, makes history at Aintree

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Race favourite I Am Maximus made history in winning his second Grand National at Aintree on Saturday as he became the first horse since Red Rum to regain his title.

Willie Mullins' horse, who was narrowly beaten by Nick Rockett last year after winning in 2024, also became the first horse since Red Rum in 1974 to win under top weight.

The 10-year-old bay gelding's win makes him one of the Grand National's all-time greats.

The victory made JP McManus the most successful owner in the race's history (four wins), while jockey Paul Townend backed up his win in the Gold Cup on Gaelic Warrior with glory in the Grand National aboard I Am Maximus.