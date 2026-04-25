Kentucky Derby favorite Renegade placed inside with No. 1 post

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Renegade opened Saturday as the morning-line favorite for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby after drawing the No. 1 post on the rail in the field of 20 horses for the May 2 race.

The colt trained by Todd Pletcher and set to be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. is 4-1. No horse has finished first in the Derby from the No. 1 post since Ferdinand in 1986.

Trainer Brad Cox's Commandment (No. 6) and Further Ado (No. 18) are the second and third choices on the morning line each at 6-1, followed by Chief Wallabee (No. 12) at 8-1 and The Puma (No. 9) at 10-1. Cox's third entrant is 20-1 long shot Fulleffort, who drew the far outside No. 20 post.

Two-time Triple Crown champion Bob Baffert has two chances to win the Derby for a seventh time and break a tie with Ben Jones for the most of any trainer, saddling Litmus Test (No. 4) and Potente (No. 14). Litmus Test was the last horse to get into the field earlier Saturday when Steve Asmussen and owners decided Chip Honcho will skip the race and point toward the Preakness Stakes on May 16.