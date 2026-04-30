2026 Kentucky Derby: Date, time, horses, odds, format, purse

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The first Saturday in May is reserved for the Kentucky Derby. The 152nd Run for the Roses figures to deliver another exhilarating race to the finish. From the field to the favorite, here is everything to know about the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 2026 Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

What time does the 2026 Kentucky Derby begin?

The post time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Coverage of the 2026 Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Peacock will stream early coverage beginning at noon ET.

How many horses run in the Kentucky Derby?

Twenty horses have the chance to compete in the Kentucky Derby.

How do horses qualify for the Kentucky Derby?

To earn a spot in the starting gate of the Kentucky Derby, a 3-year-old horse must compete in a series of designated races from September through mid-April. Points are awarded to the top five finishers in each race. The 20 horses with the most points, or the horses who win their international series, earn a spot in the starting gate in Louisville on the first Saturday in May.

Who is the favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., opened as the 4-1 favorite.

What are the post positions for the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Post 1: Renegade (4-1 morning line odds)

Post 2: Albus (30-1)

Post 3: Intrepido (50-1)

Post 4: Litmus Test (30-1)

Post 5: Right to Party (30-1)

Post 6: Commandment (6-1)

Post 7: Danon Bourbon (20-1)

Post 8: So Happy (15-1)

Post 9: The Puma (10-1)

Post 10: Wonder Dean (30-1)

Post 11: Incredibolt (20-1)

Post 12: Chief Wallabee (8-1)

Post 13: Potente (20-1)

Post 14: Emerging Market (15-1)

Post 15: Pavlovian (30-1)

Post 16: Six Speed (50-1)

Post 17: Further Ado (6-1)

Post 18: Golden Tempo (30-1)

Post 19: Great White (50-1)

Post 20: Ocelli (50-1)

Which post has produced the most Kentucky Derby winners?

Post 5 has produced the most winners, with 10.

What three races make up horse racing's Triple Crown?

The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes are the three races needed to accomplish the Triple Crown.

Who won the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, won last year's Kentucky Derby at 7-1 odds.

What is the purse for the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

For the third straight year, the Kentucky Derby purse will be $5 million. The winner will receive $3.1 million, while the runner-up gets $1 million.

Check out the ESPN horse racing hub page for the latest news and notes ahead of the big race.