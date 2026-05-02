Simone Biles, Tom Brady top Kentucky Derby celebs through the years

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The first Saturday in May means it's time for the Kentucky Derby, one of horse racing's grandest events of all time.

Accordingly, there are no shortage of luminaries that have attended the race at Churchill Downs through the years. Oftentimes, it's a group of teammates that go together, similar to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019. Last year, Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were among the big names to be in attendance.

The 152nd edition in 2026 will surely have more of the same top athletes taking in the race. However, before it's time for the "Greatest Two Minutes In Sports," here's a look back at notable names who have taken in the Kentucky Derby in the past.

2025

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens

Biles and her husband, now a safety for the Indianapolis Colts, took in the Derby with matching purple outfits.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Livvy Dunne

The former LSU gymnast had a polka-dot look at Churchill Downs.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Carmelo Anthony

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer opted for a classic newsboy cap with a double-breasted jacket.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

D'Angelo Russell

Russell went for sleek button up and no jacket alongside his fiancée, Laura Ivaniukas.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

2024

Travis Kelce

Kelce had a clean look on as he took in the race.

(Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams

The former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets teammates attended the Barnstable Brown Gala alongside Jimmy Graham (second left), AJ Hawk (right) and David Bakhtiari (front left), among others.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Emmitt Smith

The Hall of Fame running back's jacket included special photos on the inside of it.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

2023

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes

The three-time Super Bowl champion wore a plaid jacket and shades to the Derby with his wife, Brittany.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning

Manning rocked a jacket with colors similar to those of the Denver Broncos, where he spent his final four seasons.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

2022

Michael Phelps

Colors were on point for the record 23-time Olympic gold medalist and his wife, Nicole Johnson.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Bianca Belair, Montez Ford

The WWE superstars came dressed to impress at Churchill Downs.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Will Levis

Then a junior at Kentucky, Levis rocked a tie with colors similar to that of the Wildcats' blue.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

2019

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola

Brady and Amendola posed alongside their former Patriots coach, with Belichick's former partner, Linda Holliday, also posing.

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield sported a beard with his future wife, Emily.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

2017

Justin Rose

2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose took in the Derby with his wife, Kate.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Tom Brady, David Ortiz

Two Boston sports legends made sure to snap a photo together at Churchill Downs.

2016

Lindsey Vonn

Legendary Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn documented her Derby experience by taking a picture with her phone.