Simone Biles, Tom Brady top Kentucky Derby celebs through the years

The first Saturday in May means it's time for the Kentucky Derby, one of horse racing's grandest events of all time.
Accordingly, there are no shortage of luminaries that have attended the race at Churchill Downs through the years. Oftentimes, it's a group of teammates that go together, similar to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019. Last year, Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, were among the big names to be in attendance.
The 152nd edition in 2026 will surely have more of the same top athletes taking in the race. However, before it's time for the "Greatest Two Minutes In Sports," here's a look back at notable names who have taken in the Kentucky Derby in the past.
2025
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens
Biles and her husband, now a safety for the Indianapolis Colts, took in the Derby with matching purple outfits.
Livvy Dunne
The former LSU gymnast had a polka-dot look at Churchill Downs.
Carmelo Anthony
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer opted for a classic newsboy cap with a double-breasted jacket.
Russell went for sleek button up and no jacket alongside his fiancée, Laura Ivaniukas.
2024
Kelce had a clean look on as he took in the race.
The former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets teammates attended the Barnstable Brown Gala alongside Jimmy Graham (second left), AJ Hawk (right) and David Bakhtiari (front left), among others.
Emmitt Smith
The Hall of Fame running back's jacket included special photos on the inside of it.
2023
Patrick, Brittany Mahomes
The three-time Super Bowl champion wore a plaid jacket and shades to the Derby with his wife, Brittany.
Peyton Manning
Manning rocked a jacket with colors similar to those of the Denver Broncos, where he spent his final four seasons.
2022
Michael Phelps
Colors were on point for the record 23-time Olympic gold medalist and his wife, Nicole Johnson.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford
The WWE superstars came dressed to impress at Churchill Downs.
Then a junior at Kentucky, Levis rocked a tie with colors similar to that of the Wildcats' blue.
2019
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola
Brady and Amendola posed alongside their former Patriots coach, with Belichick's former partner, Linda Holliday, also posing.
Mayfield sported a beard with his future wife, Emily.
2017
Justin Rose
2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose took in the Derby with his wife, Kate.
Tom Brady, David Ortiz
Two Boston sports legends made sure to snap a photo together at Churchill Downs.
2016
Lindsey Vonn
Legendary Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn documented her Derby experience by taking a picture with her phone.