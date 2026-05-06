Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo won't run in Preakness Stakes

Cherie DeVaux reacts to being the first woman to train the winner of the Kentucky Derby after Golden Tempo wins a thrilling race. (0:32)

Cherie DeVaux 'quite overwhelmed’ to be first woman trainer to win Kentucky Derby (0:32)

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Reigning Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will not run in the Preakness Stakes, forgoing an opportunity for horse racing's first Triple Crown since 2018.

Golden Tempo's trainer, Cherie DeVaux, announced the decision in a statement Wednesday, citing the horse's "health, happiness and long-term future."

"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort," DeVaux said in a statement.

DeVaux added that Golden Tempo is expected to run in the Belmont Stakes next month.