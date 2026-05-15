Colt dies after race at Laurel Park, one day before the Preakness

LAUREL, Md. -- A 3-year-old colt making his racing debut died Friday shortly after running in the first race at Laurel Park, a day before the track is set to host the Preakness.

Hit Zero died of an apparent cardiac event, the Maryland Racing Commission said. The cause of death will not be confirmed until necropsy findings have been reviewed.

Hit Zero was the favorite in the 6-furlong race but was eased toward the end, finishing well behind the other horses. He was trained by Brittany Russell, with her husband Sheldon riding. Russell also trains Taj Mahal, one of the top horses in the Preakness. Hit Zero was owned by ItsTheJHo, LLC and Evan Trommer.

"The Commission has initiated all required review and investigation protocols in response to the death of Hit Zero," it said. "We recognize the significance of this loss and are committed to conducting a thorough, transparent process."