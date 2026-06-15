Royal Ascot 2026 schedule, races, dates, times, how to watch, prize money

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One of the highlights of the British sporting summer, Royal Ascot is set to delight occasional racegoers and seasoned punters alike once again this week.

There is more than £10 million up for grabs across 35 Flat races in the five-day meeting.

More than 250,000 attendees, including members of the royal family, will don their smartest attire once again for the biggest event on the UK's Flat racing calendar.

How to watch Royal Ascot

The five-day meeting will be broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports Racing and ITV.

Coverage on ITV will begin at 1.30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. on each day, while all races will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing.

Where does Royal Ascot take place?

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British sporting summer, and a major social occasion. Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

The five-day meeting is held in Ascot, Berkshire. It is around 25 miles from London. The 80,000-capacity racecourse dates back to 1711 and enjoys close ties to the royal family, in part due to its location in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Royal Ascot dates, race schedule, prize money

Tuesday, June 16

2.30 p.m. Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) -- £750,000

3.05 p.m. Coventry Stakes (G2) -- £175,000

3.40 p.m. King Charles III Stakes (Group 1) -- £650,000

4.20 p.m. St James's Palace Stakes (G1) -- £650,000

5 p.m. Ascot Stakes Handicap -- £110,000

5.35 p.m. Wolferton Rated Stakes -- £120,000

6.10 p.m. Copper Horse Stakes -- £110,000

Wednesday, June 17

2.30 Queen Mary Stakes (G2) -- £150,000

3.05 p.m. Queen's Vase (G2) -- £265,000

3.40 p.m. Duke of Cambridge Stakes (G2) -- £225,000

4.20 p.m. Prince of Wales's Stakes (G1) -- £1,000,000

5 p.m. Royal Hunt Cup Handicap -- £175,000

5.35 p.m. Windsor Castle Stakes -- £110,000

6.10 p.m. Kensington Palace Stakes -- £110,000

Thursday, June 18 (Ladies' Day, Gold Cup Day)

2.30 p.m. Norfolk Stakes (G2) -- £150,000

3.05 p.m. King George V Stakes Handicap -- £110,000

3.40 p.m. Ribblesdale Stakes (G2) -- £250,000

4.20 p.m. Ascot Gold Cup (G1) -- £650,000

5 p.m. Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) -- £120,000

5.35 p.m. Hampton Court Stakes (G3) -- £150,000

6.10 p.m. Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) -- £110,000

Friday, June 19

2.30 p.m. Albany Stakes (G3) -- £125,000

3.05 p.m. Commonwealth Cup (G1) -- £650,000

3.40 p.m. Duke of Edinburgh Stakes -- £110,000

4.20 p.m. Coronation Stakes (G1) -- £650,000

5 p.m. Sandringham Stakes -- £110,000

5.35 p.m. King Edward VII Stakes (G2) -- £250,000

6.10 p.m. Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes -- £110,000

Saturday, June 20

2.30 p.m. Chesham Stakes -- £110,000

3.05 p.m. Jersey Stakes (G3) -- £150,000

3.40 p.m. Hardwicke Stakes (G2) -- £250,000

4.20 p.m. Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (G1) -- £1,000,000

5 p.m. Wokingham Stakes Handicap -- £175,000

5.35 p.m. Golden Gates Stakes -- £110,000

6.10 p.m. Queen Alexandra Stakes -- £110,000