Horse racing legend Frankie Dettori injured in car accident in Newmarket

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Frankie Dettori sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb after being involved in a car accident in Newmarket on Wednesday evening.

Dettori's injuries are still being assessed as he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.

Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car the 55-year-old was driving, causing it to spin and flip, according to his management company H Talent Management.

They said in a statement: "H Talent Management can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, 1st July.

"Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car Frankie was driving, causing it to spin and flip.

"Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.

Frankie Dettori was taken to hospital for his injuries. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

"Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.

"His focus is now on resting and recovering. H Talent Management respectfully asks that Frankie's privacy is respected at this time.

"No further comment will be made until there is a meaningful update."

Dettori has not ridden in Britain since October 2023 when he won the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot.

But he was due to return to the saddle in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.

In June 2000, Dettori survived a light aircraft crash in Newmarket that killed pilot Patrick Mackey, being dragged out of the wreckage by fellow jockey Ray Cochrane, who went on to be the Italian's agent.